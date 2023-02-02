Ahead of Super Bowl LVII next week between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, we’re taking a look at the best Super Bowl games of all-time to date.
Top 5 Super Bowls Of All-Time
5. Super Bowl XIII – Pittsburgh Steelers 35-31 Dallas Cowboys
Classic Clip of the Day…
John Stallworth caught only 3 passes in Super Bowl XIII but he turned them into 115 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Here are his 3 receptions, in order of their occurrence, as he dazed Dallas on their doomsday on January 21, 1979. pic.twitter.com/i1IGRHxsZc
— Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) February 21, 2019
In a rematch of the previous Super Bowl, the Pittsburgh Steelers were out for revenge against the Dallas Cowboys at the Miami Orange Bowl in Florida.
Led by quarterback Terry Bradshaw who was named Super Bowl MVP after completing 17/30 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns, the Steelers won 35-31.
The game featured a combined 26 Hall of Famers (15 from Pittsburgh, 11 from Dallas).
4. Super Bowl LII – Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 New England Patriots
Nick Foles and the Eagles shocked Tom Brady’s Patriots in the Super Bowl three years ago today.
All-time underdog run 🏆 @brgridiron
(via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/E1VUlJdjtv
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2021
Super Bowl LII marked one of the biggest upsets in the game’s history as the New England Patriots, favored by five and a half points before kick-off, were beaten 41-33 by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Both New England and Philadelphia had finished top of their respective conferences but Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury late in the regular season.
Backup quarterback Nick Foles was dealt a disrespectful hand by the media, with many writing him off and discrediting his talent before even stepping out onto the field.
Foles was named Super Bowl MVP in the win, the ‘Philly Special’ was born and Tom Brady lost a game in which he threw for 505 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, completing 28/48 passes.
3. Super Bowl XLII – New York Giants 17-14 New England Patriots
13 years ago today, Eli Manning and David Tyree linked up for the helmet catch and the Giants went on to take down the undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII 🏆
(via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/exsxYIp78O
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 3, 2021
In another shocking upset where New England were favored by 12 points before kick-off, the New York Giants pulled off a miracle and stunned Tom Brady’s Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.
That year, the Patriots became the first team to complete a perfect regular season since 1972 whilst the Giants were looking to become the first NFC Wild Card team to win a Super Bowl.
Eli Manning completed 19/34 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and was named Super Bowl MVP.
2. Super Bowl XLIX – New England Patriots 28-24 Seattle Seahawks
February 1, 2015: Malcom Butler’s interception at the goal line seals a 28-24 Patriots win over the Seahawks at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale. pic.twitter.com/UWQGE7ppBr
— This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) February 1, 2023
New England ended a ten-year championship drought to win a fourth Super Bowl against defending champions Seattle Seahawks at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Seattle took a ten point lead in the third quarter before the Patriots scored 14 unanswered points to cruise to a 28-24 lead with two minutes remaining.
On the final play for the Seahawks at the Patriots’ one-yard line, cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass to secure a historic victory for Bill Belichick’s side.
Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for a third time, tying the then-record held by Joe Montana.
1. Super Bowl LI – New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons
.@TomBrady led the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time.
Just another reason why he’s the 🐐
📺: #SBLV — Sunday 6:30pm ET on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/7TdZphdLKv
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2021
Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons is widely regarded as one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history as Tom Brady won a fifth championship.
Despite being led by the league’s top offense and MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, the Falcons were three point underdogs in their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
Midway through the third quarter, Atlanta stormed out to a 28-3 lead before the Patriots scored 25 unanswered to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation and send it to overtime.
New England won the coin toss and running back James White scored a Super Bowl-winning touchdown as Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for a fourth time.
