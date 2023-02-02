NFL

Top 5 Super Bowls Of All-Time

Joe Lyons
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII next week between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, we’re taking a look at the best Super Bowl games of all-time to date.

5. Super Bowl XIII – Pittsburgh Steelers 35-31 Dallas Cowboys

In a rematch of the previous Super Bowl, the Pittsburgh Steelers were out for revenge against the Dallas Cowboys at the Miami Orange Bowl in Florida.

Led by quarterback Terry Bradshaw who was named Super Bowl MVP after completing 17/30 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns, the Steelers won 35-31.

The game featured a combined 26 Hall of Famers (15 from Pittsburgh, 11 from Dallas).

4. Super Bowl LII – Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII marked one of the biggest upsets in the game’s history as the New England Patriots, favored by five and a half points before kick-off, were beaten 41-33 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both New England and Philadelphia had finished top of their respective conferences but Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury late in the regular season.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles was dealt a disrespectful hand by the media, with many writing him off and discrediting his talent before even stepping out onto the field.

Foles was named Super Bowl MVP in the win, the ‘Philly Special’ was born and Tom Brady lost a game in which he threw for 505 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, completing 28/48 passes.

3. Super Bowl XLII – New York Giants 17-14 New England Patriots

In another shocking upset where New England were favored by 12 points before kick-off, the New York Giants pulled off a miracle and stunned Tom Brady’s Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

That year, the Patriots became the first team to complete a perfect regular season since 1972 whilst the Giants were looking to become the first NFC Wild Card team to win a Super Bowl.

Eli Manning completed 19/34 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and was named Super Bowl MVP.

2. Super Bowl XLIX – New England Patriots 28-24 Seattle Seahawks

New England ended a ten-year championship drought to win a fourth Super Bowl against defending champions Seattle Seahawks at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Seattle took a ten point lead in the third quarter before the Patriots scored 14 unanswered points to cruise to a 28-24 lead with two minutes remaining.

On the final play for the Seahawks at the Patriots’ one-yard line, cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass to secure a historic victory for Bill Belichick’s side.

Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for a third time, tying the then-record held by Joe Montana.

1. Super Bowl LI – New England Patriots 34-28 Atlanta Falcons

Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons is widely regarded as one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history as Tom Brady won a fifth championship.

Despite being led by the league’s top offense and MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, the Falcons were three point underdogs in their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Midway through the third quarter, Atlanta stormed out to a 28-3 lead before the Patriots scored 25 unanswered to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation and send it to overtime.

New England won the coin toss and running back James White scored a Super Bowl-winning touchdown as Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for a fourth time.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
