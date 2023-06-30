Top 5 South Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended South Carolina sports betting sites.

Although sports betting is not yet legal in South Carolina, that doesn't have to stop you enjoying some Wimbledon betting.

Offshore betting sites are available for South Carolina bettors to use.

Many offshore sportsbooks have welcome offers and ongoing bonuses.

They also provide a hassle-free, quick and easy sign-up with no KYC checks.

Offshore sports betting sites can offer much more varied markets and at much more competitive odds. They also have fewer betting restrictions meaning anyone over the age of 18 can place a bet.

Offshore sites can provide good value for betting on Wimbledon.

Tennis is one of the most popular sports to bet on in general and it goes without saying that Wimbledon is probably the biggest of the four majors. That also makes it the biggest event in tennis period.

In fact, even looking beyond tennis, there is an argument to be made that with the lush green grass and all-white dress code, Wimbledon is one of the most iconic and highly anticipated events in all of sports.

If you want to do some Wimbledon betting in South Carolina, then you can take your pick of a huge variety of markets available at our chosen sports betting sites, all with great live in-play options too.

The outright winner can be an exciting market to bet on, choosing pre-tournament who you think will claim the most coveted titles in tennis and then following their progress throughout the two weeks – if they are lucky enough to avoid an early shock.

Because they happen – often. Grass is a specialized surface in tennis, so you should always try to do at least a little research beforehand to see which players are in form and which have previous good results on grass. The last thing you want to do is fall into the trap of backing a Wimbledon winner based on previous results on clay.

If you want to add some daily fun to your Wimbledon betting, you can also bet on a match-by-match basis by choosing your winner, the score, or even how many aces will be served. Set-by-set betting is also available, and even game-by-game if you choose live betting.

Our recommended South Carolina sports betting sites have all the markets you could want for your Wimbledon betting, so don’t miss out on these fabulous free bet offers.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is the favorite having won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. If he does win again this year he will match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s Club which will give him extra confidence on this surface.

US hopeful Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals so he will be fighting to go even further this year.

Meanwhile Australian Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so could put up a strong challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch, as is Ons Jabeur who has come close to a major winning breakthrough in recent times too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

