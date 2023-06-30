Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Rhode Island sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Top 5 Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and tennis specialists Bovada – Outstanding crypto option for your Wimbledon betting Everygame – Fantastic all-round sportsbook for tennis fans MyBookie – User-friendly and elite Wimbledon betting market coverage

How To Bet On Wimbledon In Rhode Island

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Wimbledon 2023 wagers

Latest Rhode Island Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is already legalized in Rhode Island, and that means keen gamblers have plenty of options when it coming to betting on Wimbledon.

However, you might not know that traditional sportsbooks are often limited in what they can offer customers. In fact, the Rhode Island sports betting sites on our list are far superior in terms of offers, odds and markets it really is worth your while checking them out.

If you are serious about your sports betting and want to get the most value, then these sites are the best options out there. Not only will you receive hundreds of dollars’ worth of free bets when you sign up, but you will also be spoilt with regular bonus codes and promotions too.

Registration is incredibly quick and easy and there are no KYC checks at all. Anyone 18-years-old and above can sign up, often in just seconds. Once signed up you can be sure you’re getting the biggest market coverage and best odds as well.

If you’re looking to bet on Wimbledon in Rhode Island, then you will not find better value than the sites on our chosen list.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Rhode Island with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Wimbledon is, arguably, the most recognised sporting event in the world. The lush green grass, the all-white dress code and the history and prestige of some of the finest tennis moments in history.

The third Grand Slam of the year, Wimbledon begins on July 3 and once again promises to have the best players from both the men’s and women’s game competing for this prestigious title.

Tennis is one of the most popular sports to bet on in general and it goes without saying that Wimbledon is one of the biggest.

The format of non-stop tournaments throughout the year, the men’s ATP and the women’s WTA Tours, the Grand Slams, not to mention singles, doubles, mixed doubles options, there really is unlimited betting potential all year round.

If you want to bet on Wimbledon in Rhode Island, then you can take your pick of the markets available at our chosen Rhode Island sports betting sites.

The outright winner is a good market to bet on, especially before the tournament has begun as you can often get good odds on the outsiders. It pays to do a little research beforehand to see which players are in form and which have previous good results on grass.

You can also bet match-by-match choosing your winner, the score, how many aces will be served for example. Set-by-set betting is also available, and even game-by-game if you choose live betting.

If you prefer to bet on your favorite player, then you can place a wager on where you think they will be positioned, perhaps a quarterfinalist or semi-finalist?

Our recommended sports betting sites have all the markets you could want when betting on Wimbledon in Rhode Island, so make sure you don’t miss out on their outstanding odds and offers.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic has won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total, so he is the clear favorite.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s Club which will give him extra confidence.

Daniil Medvedev will return to the tournament this year after the blanket ban on all Russian players last year, however, he is still to prove himself on the grass surface.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals and you can never rule out Australian Nick Kyrgios after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so she will offer a challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch and it feels like Ons Jabeur is also close to a major winning breakthrough too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

