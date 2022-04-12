Top 5 Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for Champions League

Chelsea travels to the Bernabeu for the second leg of their European quarter-final on Tuesday night, looking to complete a remarkable turnaround against this season’s Champions League comeback kings.
The reigning champions were thrashed 3-1 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, with one legendary Frenchman doing the damage on the night, and either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid await them in the semi-finals.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet UK Real Madrid vs Chelsea free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets
At Bet UK, they’re offering out £30 in free bets. Make a £10 deposit to get your hands on these free bets, and the bonus money will be promptly deposited into your Bet UK account.
BetUK betting offers
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
888sport Real Madrid vs Chelsea betting offer: Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Those of you looking for a generous amount of free bets should look no further than this excellent 888sport Real Madrid vs Chelsea betting offer which gets you £40 in Free Bets from a £10 qualifying bet, as well as a £10 Casino Bonus.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet Storm Real Madrid vs Chelsea free bets: Bet £10 get a £30 free bet
You can get a £30 free wager by going to Storm Bet and using the link below. Simply place a £10 qualifying wager, and the £30 will be promptly credited to your sportsbook account.
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Real Madrid vs Chelsea
TebWin is a multinational betting brand that is offering a huge incentive for new customers who want to bet on the clash between Real Madrid vs Chelsea. All you need to do is open an account and place a bet on ANY MARKET at odds of 1/2 or better and you’ll be credited with £30 free.
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Mr Mega – Bet €15 and get €10 on Sevilla vs West Ham United
When you deposit and bet €15 on any sport or game-like Real Madrid vs Chelsea, you will receive a €10 Sports Free Bet.
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet