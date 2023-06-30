Top 5 Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Pennsylvania sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Latest Pennsylvania Sports Betting Update

Sports betting has already been legalized in Pennsylvania, so you’ll have lots of different options when it comes to placing sports wagers in state.

If you only ever place bets at traditional sportsbooks though, then you’re probably not getting the most value from your bets as you could.

To get the best out of betting on Wimbledon in Pennsylvania, you need to look elsewhere, and in doing so, you will be able to access outstanding offers, odds and markets that the usual bookies can’t match. That’s where our recommended Pennsylvania sports betting sites come in.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Pennsylvania with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Wimbledon, the most iconic of all the tennis Grand Slams, will begin on July 3 at the All-England Club.

The best of the best in men’s and women’s tennis will compete on the green grass of Wimbledon, following the strict all-white dress code, to compete for the most coveted title in tennis.

Steeped in history, Wimbledon has hosted the biggest tennis stars in the world and has been the home of some of the greatest tennis moments in history too.

And while the players are providing all the action on court, there is plenty of sports betting action that you can be enjoying off-court too. Our recommended Pennsylvania sports betting sites have all the markets you could want.

Wimbledon is quite unique in that it is the only Grand Slam on grass so it’s a good event to bet on, as there are potentially some upsets along the way.

Because grass is the least-played surface in the sport, many of the big names aren’t as comfortable as you might think playing on it.

If you’re thinking of placing a bet on Wimbledon in Pennsylvania, then you can choose from the player markets, match by match, outright winner or live betting markets. You can also choose to bet on the men’s, women’s, doubles or mixed doubles events so there is plenty of choice. Some examples of these are below.

You can bet on a player finishing in a certain position – quarterfinal, semi-final or even a finalist for example. If you’re feeling really confident you might even want to predict all four semi-finalists.

Match-by-match betting can be fun, predicting the match winner or the specific result e.g. Novak Djokovic to win 3-1.

Betting on the outright winner is probably the most popular Wimbledon bet and can give some good odds if you bet on an outsider before the tournament begins.

Live betting also offers a whole host of further markets and more detailed bets such as who will win the next set or who will serve the next ace or double fault.

If you are looking to bet on Wimbledon in Pennsylvania, then our recommended sports betting sites have all the markets you could want and the best odds and offers on top.

Wimbledon Odds

Seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic is this year’s men’s favorite and he is in a good position to match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

Reigning US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz should hopefully provide a worthy challenger though. The young Spaniard has just won his first grass title at Queen’s Club, so his confidence will be high on this surface.

America’s Taylor Fritz will be hoping this year is his year after reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year and Daniil Medvedev is once again back in contention after last year’s ban on all Russian players.

Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out on a grass surface either. The Australian reached his first Grand Slam singles final last year at this very tournament and will be hoping to go one step further.

The women’s draw is much harder to predict. Iga Swiatek has dominated the WTA for over a year now, but Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass. Ons Jabeur has come close to a major win but can she eventually cross that line? Only time will tell.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

