Top 5 Ohio Sports Betting Sites For Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Odds

Lee Astley
Anthony Joshua bettings

Anthony Joshua makes his return to the boxing ring this month, albeit not against the man everyone was expecting, and you can cash in at some top Ohio sports betting sites.

If you want free bets and plenty of other benefits for your Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius betting, then you are definitely in the right place.

  1. BetOnline – Knockout welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – Triple-deposit welcome bonus and trusted sportsbook
  3. BetNow – Boxing experts with great Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius odds
  4. MyBookie – Niche boxing markets and attractive welcome offer
  5. Bovada – Crypto customers receive separate tailored bonus

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Odds In Ohio

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Ohio Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in Ohio, so gamblers already have all the choice they could possibly want when it comes to where to stake their money.

However, the top Ohio sports betting sites may not be the ones they know about yet.

Our recommended sites provide customer benefits that traditional sportsbooks simply cannot, including hundreds of dollars’ worth of completely free bets when you register.

That registration itself puts the traditional bookies to shame, with incredibly quick sign-ups with no KYC checks, fewer restrictions, no bet-limits and anyone over the age of 18 is free to join.

Customers can expect the free bets to keep coming long after you sign-up too, so why not give your Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius odds betting a boost by checking out these great Ohio sports betting sites? You’re unlikely to regret it.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Gambling Options in Ohio with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Anthony Joshua was expecting to be meeting Dillian Whyte at The O2 in London this August. However, Whyte returning an adverse result in his voluntary doping sample has put paid to that, briefly leaving Joshua without an opponent at all.

Nordic Nightmare Robert Helenius has stepped in, though, meaning boxing fans will get their fill of AJ after all.

Helenius is, on paper at least, a lower quality opponent but still a very dangerous one. The 39-year-old Finn is definitely past his best, and his early-career days of reeling off wins, usually via KO or TKO, are very much behind him now.

He is still a very competitive fighter though, and Joshua has been upset before by a late replacement, so the outcome is unlikely to be as straight forward as many are predicting.

If you want to give yourself a chance of attractive odds in the outright win market, then Helenius is your only chance really. Joshua is just too big a favourite to deliver significant winnings to bettors.

There are, though, many other markets to explore. When the fight ends is always a popular one with sports bettors. Will it be knockout (KO), technical knockout (TKO), or will it go to the judges? Perhaps you are fancying a disqualification?

Similarly, when the fight ends is another hugely popular market. Four of Joshua’s last five fights have gone the distance and many tipsters are predicting this one will too. If you can call it, you can cash in.

For the most daring, you can combine bets into one parlay to really stretch out the odds. For example, Joshua to win via TKO in the fifth round. You’ll get exciting Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Odds this way, although all of your predictions will need to land in order to win your bet, so there is a catch.

Whichever market or strategy you choose, though, our recommended Ohio sports betting sites are a great place to start.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius Odds

Anthony Joshua is the clear favorite to beat Robert Helenius, although his own personal history suggests it is not as clear cut as the bookies are thinking.

In 2019, the Brit was set to face Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden. A doping test result meant Miller was forced to step aside, and that allowed Andy Ruiz Jr. to step in and hand Joshua his first career defeat.

That was a huge shock, and Helenius will be hoping for a little case of history repeating in London.

Helenius will also feel like he has a point to prove following his humbling first round KO to Deontay Wilder last year, so no one should be ruling him out entirely.

The current Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius odds* are as follows:

  • Anthony Joshua -2500
  • Robert Helenius +1100

(*correct at the time of writing but subject to change)

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
