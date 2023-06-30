Top 5 North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended North Carolina sports betting sites.

Wimbledon betting

How To Bet On Wimbledon

Latest North Carolina Sports Betting Update

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in North Carolina with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Wimbledon is, arguably, the most instantly recognizable sporting event in the world. The lush green grass, the white tennis kit and the history and prestige of some of the finest tennis moments in history. It all combines to produce a genuinely unique icon of a sporting event.

The third major of the season, Wimbledon sits directly between the Parisian red dirt of Roland Garros and the glitzy extravaganza of the US Open, and it once again promises to have the best players in the world competing.

Tennis is one of the most popular sports to bet on in general, and when Wimbledon comes around, that means lots of extra interest and lots of markets to get involved with when you’re betting in North Carolina.

The outright winner is always a popular market, especially before the tournament has begun as you can often get good odds on the outsiders.

You can also bet per match on your winner. It’s always a good idea to look at current form of players and previous grass performances as some players are excellent clay or hard-court players but can get foiled easily on a grass. There are, therefore, always some potential upsets in the early rounds – and that means opportunities to cash-in.

For those who enjoy more detail, you can look at set-betting, for example, Novak Djokovic to win 3-0, or even how many aces or double faults will be served over the tournament or any given match.

One of the main draws of tennis betting is live betting. With the men’s event’s over five sets, momentum can swing a lot during matches, so it allows for lots of potential in-play markets to enjoy.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is the favorite having won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. If he does win again this year he will match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s Club which will give him extra confidence on this surface.

US hopeful Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals so he will be fighting to go even further this year.

Meanwhile Australian Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so could put up a strong challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch, as is Ons Jabeur who has come close to a major winning breakthrough in recent times too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

