Top 5 North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended North Carolina sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

  1. BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and tennis specialists
  3. Bovada – Outstanding crypto option for your Wimbledon betting
  4. Everygame – Fantastic all-round sportsbook for tennis fans
  5. MyBookie – User-friendly and elite Wimbledon betting market coverage

How To Bet On Wimbledon In North Carolina

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Wimbledon 2023 wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest North Carolina Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in North Carolina, but that shouldn’t stop you getting in on the Wimbledon betting action. Bettors don’t have to restrict themselves to the traditional bookies either. Our recommended North Carolina sports betting sites offer so much more.

These sites specialize in ice hockey betting and provide customers with better odds, bigger markets and lightning quick sign-ups – all without the betting limits many traditional sportsbooks impose.

An overly scrutinous registration process can really take much of the joy out of it for many, but you don’t have to worry about that with our recommended North Carolina sports betting sites. Anyone over the age of 18 can sign up and there are no KYC checks either.

Once you are registered you will receive your welcome bonus of free bets and keep a close eye on your inbox as the regular promotions should start flowing very quickly as well.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in North Carolina with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Wimbledon is, arguably, the most instantly recognizable sporting event in the world. The lush green grass, the white tennis kit and the history and prestige of some of the finest tennis moments in history. It all combines to produce a genuinely unique icon of a sporting event.

The third major of the season, Wimbledon sits directly between the Parisian red dirt of Roland Garros and the glitzy extravaganza of the US Open, and it once again promises to have the best players in the world competing.

Tennis is one of the most popular sports to bet on in general, and when Wimbledon comes around, that means lots of extra interest and lots of markets to get involved with when you’re betting in North Carolina.

The outright winner is always a popular market, especially before the tournament has begun as you can often get good odds on the outsiders.

You can also bet per match on your winner. It’s always a good idea to look at current form of players and previous grass performances as some players are excellent clay or hard-court players but can get foiled easily on a grass. There are, therefore, always some potential upsets in the early rounds – and that means opportunities to cash-in.

For those who enjoy more detail, you can look at set-betting, for example, Novak Djokovic to win 3-0, or even how many aces or double faults will be served over the tournament or any given match.

One of the main draws of tennis betting is live betting. With the men’s event’s over five sets, momentum can swing a lot during matches, so it allows for lots of potential in-play markets to enjoy.

Our recommended sports betting sites have all the markets you could want for your Wimbledon betting in North Carolina, so make sure you don’t miss out on their excellent odds and offers.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is the favorite having won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. If he does win again this year he will match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s Club which will give him extra confidence on this surface.

US hopeful Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals so he will be fighting to go even further this year.

Meanwhile Australian Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so could put up a strong challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch, as is Ons Jabeur who has come close to a major winning breakthrough in recent times too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

  • Novak Djokovic -145
  • Carlos Alcaraz +400
  • Daniil Medvedev +800
  • Jannik Sinner +1200
  • Taylor Fritz +2000
  • Alexander Zverev +2500
  • Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

