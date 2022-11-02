Top 5 NHL Betting Picks Tonight: Our Hockey Expert’s Predictions For November 2

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022/23 NHL ice hockey season continues tonight with two games for our viewing pleasure. The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Philadelphia Flyers, with the Pittsburgh Penguins travelling to the Buffalo Sabres.

Read on to find out of five best bets for tonight’s NHL games.

Wednesday Night’s Full NHL Ice Hockey Preview

Wednesday night (November 2nd) sees just two games in the NHL go down. Despite the lack of games, there will still be some high quality ice hockey on show this evening.

Here is a quick overview of how the betting market looks ahead of tonight’s two NHL fixtures with BetOnline, on of the best offshore sportsbooks out there. But first, here are our top five NHL picks for tonight’s ice hockey:

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Philadelphia Flyers Picks & Odds

📅 Date: November 2nd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6pm EST

🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto 🎲 Moneyline Odds: Maple Leafs -310 | Flyers +250

After 10 games in the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs will have been hoping for more than just ten points. They have lost four games in a row and are slipping down the Eastern Conference table.

For the Philadelphia Flyers, they are two points better off than Toronto having played a game less. They too are on a losing streak, but here at SportsLens we can see them causing all kinds of problems for the Maple Leafs tonight.

Taking the Flyers +1.5 on the point spread looks like a good bet. We think they could score three goals too, so backing them to score over 2.5 goals looks like incredible value at +115.

This will be a high scoring affair too, so expect there to be over 6.5 points in total come the end of normal time.

Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins Picks & Odds

📅 Date: November 2nd, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 6.30pm EST

🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sabres +105 | Penguins -125

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road tonight as they face the tough trip to Buffalo to take on the Sabres at the KeyBank Center. Despite being at home and having scored 12 goals in their last two NHL games, the Sabres are somehow underdogs here.

The Penguins have lost five on the trot, and really need to get back to their form of the start of the campaign when they won four of their opening five matches.

The Penguins are shipping goals right now and the Sabres are scoring for fun, so backing over the points total looks like a solid bet. Taking the Sabres to win as well looks like sensational value at +105 considering they are on their home ice and are in good form.

