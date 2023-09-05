American Football

Top 5 NFL Week 1 Betting Offers and Free Bets | Claim up to $3,550

Andy Newton
See below the top 5 NFL week 1 betting offers and free bets that you can snap-up ahead of the start of the new season. There’s $3,550 in American Football free bets to claim and you can also use these offshore sportsbooks to bet in ANY US State. Find out more below.

Top 5 NFL Week 1 Betting Offers and Free Bets

  1. BetOnline – Top welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – NFL specialist sportsbook with multi-deposit welcome offer
  3. Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Huge NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you started
  5. MyBookie – Top punter’s sportsbook choice with outstanding NFL odds

Top 5 NFL Week 1 Betting Offers and Free Bets: Bet In ANY US State

Our top 5 NFL week 1 betting offers and free bets with these trusted offshore sportsbooks will allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you currently live in banned betting area of the US.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL Bets
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Placing bets on the NFL within the USA is not always be straight forward – based on what state you live in or are trying to place a bet in – as not all states are legalized yet.

Therefore, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a huge role if you want to wager on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, there is a way around this as by claiming these top 5 NFL week 1 betting offers and free bets which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have hunted for the leading overall betting experience and found the top 5 NFL week 1 betting offers that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – just over $3,500, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans.

NFL Gambling Options in US with our Top 5 NFL Week 1 Betting Offers and Free Bets

The Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl LVII and the top 5 NFL betting sites are putting them in as the clear favourites to win again in 2024 and become the first ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowl winners since New England in 2004/05.

Kansas beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in one of the best Super Bowls in recent times back in February, while it’s also the Eagles the best US NFL sportsbooks are pricing up as their second favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday February 11, 2024.

That victory for the Chiefs was their third Super Bowl in their history, but also their second in the last four seasons.

Next best in the 2023/24 Super Bowl betting market are the San Francisco 49ers, who despite last winning in 1995, are still one of the most successful sides with five Vince Lombardi Trophies to their name.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are both on six Super Bowl victories, are still the most successful teams.

See the full ‘week 1’ fixtures below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds for 2024 Season

  • Kansas City Chiefs +650
  • Philadelphia Eagles +800
  • San Francisco 49ers +800
  • Buffalo Bills +850
  • Cincinnati Bengals +1100
  • Dallas Cowboys +1200
  • Baltimore Ravens +1400
  • New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

NFL Week One Fixtures (2023/24 Season)

  • 20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

