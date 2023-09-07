NFL

Top 5 NFL Betting Sites For Bonuses On Thursday: Claim $4,250 Betting Offers

Andy Newton
NFL Power Rankings Week 1
We’ve showcased the top 5 NFL betting sites for bonuses on Thursday that you can then use to bet on today’s big 2023/24 season curtain-raiser game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

Top 5 NFL Betting Sites For Bonuses On Thursday

  1. BetOnline – First class welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – NFL specialist with multi-deposit welcome bonus
  3. Bovada – Separate welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – Wide NFL market coverage and welcome offer to get you started
  5. MyBookie – A leading punter’s sportsbook choice with outstanding NFL odds

Bet In ANY US State With Top 5 NFL Betting Sites For Bonuses On Thursday

You can also join our top 5 NFL betting sites and offshore sportsbooks that will allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you currently live in banned betting area of the US.

NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Placing a bet on the NFL within the USA is not always easy – based on what state you live in or are trying to place a bet in – as not all states are legalized yet.

Therefore, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a huge role if you want to wager on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, there is a way around this as we’ve joined-up with the top 5 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football over the next six months.

We have hunted for the leading overall betting experience and found the top 5 NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional bookies just can’t come close to matching.

If that’s not enough, there are also some lucrative free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – just over $4,250, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after sign-up.

Their NFL market coverage is also second-to-none, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans.

NFL Gambling Options in US with our Top 5 NFL Betting Sites For Bonuses

Last season, it was the Kansas City Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes we saw lift Super Bowl LVII and the top 5 NFL betting sites are making them the favourites to do the double and become the first ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowl winners since New England back in 2004/05.

Kansas eventually beat off the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in one of the Super Bowl greats back in February, while it’s also the Eagles the sportsbooks are pricing up as their second favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday February 11, 2024.

That success for the Chiefs was their third Super Bowl in their history, but also their second in the last four seasons – can they reach another Super Bowl in 2024?

Next best in the Super Bowl betting market for the 2023/24 season are the San Francisco 49ers, who despite last winning the title in 1995, are still one of the most successful sides with five Vince Lombardi Trophies under their belt.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are both on six Super Bowl victories, are still the most successful sides in the competition.

NFL Week One Gets Going On Thursday With Kansas vs Detroit

NFL week one gets going with the Super Bowl winners from last season – the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at the Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.

The sides will be playing against each other for the 15th time, with Kansas holding a 9-5 series lead. They last met in September 2019, with the Chiefs winning that close game 34-30.

It’s also good news for Chiefs fans, as they’ve won 6 of their last 7 home games vs Detroit.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds for 2024 Season

  • Kansas City Chiefs +650
  • Philadelphia Eagles +800
  • San Francisco 49ers +800
  • Buffalo Bills +850
  • Cincinnati Bengals +1100
  • Dallas Cowboys +1200
  • Baltimore Ravens +1400
  • New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

NFL Week One Fixtures

  • 20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023
  • 20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
