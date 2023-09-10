We’ve featured the top 5 NFL betting sites for bonuses on Sunday that you can use to bet on today’s 2023/24 season first weekend of matches. There’s $4,250 in American Football free bets to claim along the way and you can use these offshore sportsbooks to bet in ANY US State.



NFL Gambling Options in US with our Top 5 NFL Betting Sites For Bonuses On Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl LVII and the top 5 NFL betting sites are making them the clear favourites to repeat the feat in 2024 and become the first ‘back-to-back’ Super Bowl winners since the Patriots in 2004/05.

Kansas saw off the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in one of the Super Bowl greats back in February, while it’s also the Eagles the sportsbooks are pricing up as their second favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday February 11, 2024.

That win for the Chiefs was their third Super Bowl in their history, but also their second in the last four seasons – can they make it to another Super Bowl in 2024?

Next best in the Super Bowl betting market for the 2023/24 season are the San Francisco 49ers, who despite last winning in 1995, are still one of the most successful sides with five Vince Lombardi Trophies under their belt.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are both on six Super Bowl victories, are still the most successful sides in the competition.

NFL Week One Continues On Sunday With 14 Fixtures Including Eagles @ Patriots



NFL ‘week one’ continues into Sunday with 14 more fixtures that include the Philadelphia Eagles, who were last season’s Super Bowl runners-up.

They host the New England Patriots at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium on Sunday – in what will be the 16th time they’ve met. It’s also a close-run match with the Eagles leading just 8-7 in the series, while the last time they met was in November 2019, when New England won 17-10.

In fact, the last 10 head-to-heads have seen 5 wins each.

See the full ‘week 1’ fixtures below.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds for 2024 Season

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Philadelphia Eagles +800

San Francisco 49ers +800

Buffalo Bills +850

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1400

New York Jets +1600

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)



NFL Week One Fixtures

20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7th Sep 2023

13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10th Sep 2023

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10th Sep 2023

16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10th Sep 2023

20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11th Sep 2023

