Top 5 Newcastle United vs Leicester City Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for Premier League

Updated

35 mins ago

on

Newcastle will be eager to make home advantage count when they take on Leicester City who have been inconsistent this season. 

Newcastle v Leicester free bets and betting offers

Here are the top five Newcastle v Leicester FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Newcastle v Leicester Offer

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
  • Bet £10 on any Newcastle v Leicester market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
  • Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Newcastle v Leicester

Key Terms

  • £15 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Magpies v Foxes market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
  • Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed

Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Newcastle v Leicester

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Newcastle v Leicester market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
  • Any market on any Premier League game qualifies

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers

Key Terms

  • £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
  • Refund applies to all sports bets
  • 50% of losses credited up to £25
  • £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins

Key Terms

  • £10 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
  • Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
  • 10 Free Spins credited on registration

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to use your Newcastle v Leicester free bets

Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Premier League clash.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Newcastle v Leicester betting tips and prediction

Now that they are completely safe from relegation worries, the Magpies should be eager to move as further up the table as they can. Following a win over Wolves last weekend, Eddie Howe’s men ended a mini blip.

The Tyne and Wear side are in 15th place in the league standings and can definitely get closer to a top half place in the league standings. The Magpies have won each of their last four Premier League games at home so the Foxes will have to be wary.

Brendan Rodgers’ men had a night to remember as they beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 to book a place in the semifinals of the Europa Conference League. They now get ready to take on AS Roma in what promises to be an enticing encounter.

Before that though, the Foxes need to secure a top half spot in the league.

Newcastle v Leicester betting tips: Draw @ 12/5 with Bet Storm.

