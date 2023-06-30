Top 5 New York Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended New York sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Latest New York Sports Betting Update

Sports betting has already been legalized in New York, so you’ll have options when it comes to choosing where to bet on Wimbledon.

If your usual go-to is traditional sportsbooks then chances are you’re probably not getting the most value from your bets as you should be.

If you broaden your outlook to other bookies, then you can find some outstanding offers, odds and markets that the usual bookies can’t match. That’s where our recommended New York sports betting sites come in.

These sites can offer some incredible benefits you won’t find elsewhere, right from the sign-up process all the way through to betting on Wimbledon and collecting your winnings (hopefully).

Registration is incredibly quick and easy and there are no KYC checks, plus anyone 18-years-old and above can sign up.

Once signed up you can access unrivalled welcome bonuses and regular ongoing promotions, to help add even more value to your sports betting.

These New York betting sites offer more markets than the traditional bookies, some of them you won’t find elsewhere as well as much more competitive odds too.

If you’re a true sports fan who wants to get the most value from betting on Wimbledon in New York then you owe it to yourself to check our chosen sites out.

The All-England club will once again host Wimbledon, the most iconic of all the tennis Grand Slams.

Starting on 3 July, the best of the best in men’s and women’s tennis will battle it out for this prestigious title that has been won by all of biggest names in tennis history.

The lush green grass is cut and pristine and the required tennis dress code of all-white will be once again enforced, as Wimbledon carries on the traditions it is known and loved for.

Betting on Wimbledon, and tennis in general, is big news especially with the sheer number of markets you can choose from.

You may have a favorite player or players that you’d like to bet on. If so, the player markets are vast and full of options.

You can bet on where you think they will be positioned – quarterfinal, semi-final or even a finalist or winner. You can also bet on how many aces they might serve in the tournament or how many sets they might drop.

If you prefer, you can bet match-by-match or even set-by-set if you want to. Choosing your match winner or the exact score can be fun while watching each match.

The outright winner is one of the most popular markets for Wimbledon betting in New York. If you bet on this pre-tournament, then you may be able to get quite good odds on the outsiders.

Don’t forget, as well as the main men’s and women’s tournament, there’s also doubles and mixed doubles too, so there’s plenty of action going on each day to bet on.

One of the most popular markets to bet on in tennis is live betting. While a match is in play, you can bet on who will win the next set for example or what the final result will be and the odds change regularly as the momentum swings which can offer dynamic betting.

If you are looking to bet on Wimbledon in New York, then our recommended sports betting sites have all the markets you could want and the best odds and offers as well.

Wimbledon Odds

Seven time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic is this year’s men’s favorite and he is in a good position to match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles this year.

He will face a strong challenge from the reigning US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz though. The young Spaniard has just won his first grass title at Queen’s Club, so his confidence will be high on this surface.

American Taylor Fritz reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year so he will be hoping he can go even further this year. And you can never rule out Nick Kyrgios either, especially after reaching his first Grand Slam singles final last year at this very tournament.

The women’s draw is much harder to predict. Iga Swiatek has dominated the WTA for more than a year now, but Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so she will offer a challenge.

Ons Jabeur will fancy her chances, after coming so close to a major win last year and defending champion Elena Rybakina will be fighting to keep her title once again too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

