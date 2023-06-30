Tennis

Top 5 New Hampshire Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Lee Astley
Wimbledon
Wimbledon

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended New Hampshire sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Top 5 New Hampshire Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

  1. BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and tennis specialists
  3. Bovada – Outstanding crypto option for your Wimbledon betting
  4. Everygame – Fantastic all-round sportsbook for tennis fans
  5. MyBookie – User-friendly and elite Wimbledon betting market coverage

How To Bet On Wimbledon In New Hampshire

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Wimbledon 2023 wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest New Hampshire Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in New Hampshire, so when it comes to betting on Wimbledon, there’ll be plenty of bookies to choose from.

However, if you want to get the most value from your Wimbledon bets this year, it pays to shop around and look for all the options available to you.

Our list of recommended New Hampshire betting sites gives bettors many more benefits that most traditional bookies just cannot come close to matching.

To begin with, where else can you access hundreds of dollars’ worth of free bets? All our chosen New Hampshire sportsbooks have jaw-dropping welcome bonuses you can access just by joining.

They also provide a stress-free, quick and simple sign-up with no KYC checks and they have fewer restrictions too, so anyone 18 years and over can join.

Our top New Hampshire sports betting sites are sports specialists, so they offer more markets and more competitive odds than the traditional bookies too.

These are just a few of the benefits our recommended sites offer when you bet on Wimbledon in New Hampshire, so make sure you check them out to get the most value from your bets.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in New Hampshire with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Wimbledon will return on 3 July and promises to be as exciting as ever. This tennis Grand Slam is steeped in history and is one of, if not the, most iconic sporting events on the calendar.

The lush green grass and strict all white player dress code is just one of the reasons this event is adored by many, and it attracts all the best players from around the world.

Tennis betting is extremely popular due to the vast array of markets you can choose from. So if you’re looking to bet on Wimbledon in New Hampshire then you can take your pick of the options.

You may have a favorite player that you’d like to bet on? The player markets are large, of course you can choose where you think they will be positioned – quarterfinal, semi-final or even a finalist. You can also bet on how many aces they might serve in the tournament.

You can also bet match-by-match or set-by-set if you want to. Choosing your match winner, the specific score or even in live betting, you can bet if a player will win the next set or not.

Outright winner is one of the most popular markets for Wimbledon betting in New Hampshire. If you bet on this pre-tournament, then you can get decent odds on the outsiders.

Don’t forget, as well as the main men’s and women’s tournament, there’s also doubles and mixed doubles too, so there’s a lot of action for you to bet on.

If you want to place a bet on Wimbledon in New Hampshire, then check out our recommended sports betting sites for the widest range of markets and the best odds and offers too.

Wimbledon Odds

As you would expect, Novak Djokovic is this year’s men’s favorite having won the last four singles titles at Wimbledon. The Serbian is dominant at these Grand Slam events and if he wins this year, he will match Roger Federer’s record of 8 Wimbledon titles.

He will face a strong challenge from the current world number one and reigning US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz though. The young Spaniard has just won his first grass title at Queen’s Club, so his confidence will be high on this surface.

American Taylor Fritz reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year so he will be hoping he can go even further this year. And you can never rule out Nick Kyrgios either, especially after reaching his first Grand Slam singles final last year at this very tournament.

The women’s draw is much harder to predict. Iga Swiatek has dominated the WTA for more than a year now, but Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so she will offer a challenge.

Ons Jabeur will fancy her chances, after coming so close to a major win last year and defending champion Elena Rybakina will be fighting to keep her title once again too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

  • Novak Djokovic -145
  • Carlos Alcaraz +400
  • Daniil Medvedev +800
  • Jannik Sinner +1200
  • Taylor Fritz +2000
  • Alexander Zverev +2500
  • Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer
