Top 5 Moments From Super Bowl 2024 Media Day Interviews

Super Bowl Week officially kicked off on Monday as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs made their first public appearances in Las Vegas, Nevada ahead of the big game. There will be plenty of hype and hoopla surrounding the festivities throughout the course of the week, and it all got started on Media Day inside Allegiant Stadium on Monday evening.

Players from both teams took to the various podiums around the stadium and answered initial questions from the media. There were also joint interviews conducted by NFL Network that featured players from both teams taking the stage together, including starting quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy.

Top 5 Moments From Super Bowl 2024 Media Day

What were some of the happenings around Media Day that were the most memorable?

Here are the top-5 moments from the Super Bowl 2024 Media Day interviews:

#5. Purdy Appears Confident Ahead Of First Super Bowl

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be making his Super Bowl debut in just his second season in the NFL, and he had been one of the most talked-about and polarizing players throughout the 2023 season. There are questions about how he will perform on the big stage, but given that he has already taken part in some big playoff games during his short time in the league, he has confidence that he’ll be able to do what it takes to help his team win on Sunday.

Purdy addressed his status as “Mr. Irrelevant”, said how grateful he was that the 49ers took a chance on him, and even did his best SpongeBob impression.

#4. Kyle Shanahan Addresses Practice Field Issues

One of the biggest stories coming out of Las Vegas on Monday as it pertained to the actual game was the conditions of the practice field for the 49ers. There were reports that the team was unhappy with the quality of the surface, which were coupled with the knowledge that the Chiefs were practicing indoors as the Raiders’ state of the art facility.

But it apparently isn’t as much of an issue for San Francisco, as head coach Kyle Shanahan alluded to during the Media Day session: “We’re not worried about it at all, it is what it is. We’re here.”

“We’re not worried about it at all. It is what it’s is. We’re here and we won’t change anything.” Kyle Shanahan said field is improving at UNLV and is expected to each day. 49ers will continue to practice there this week pic.twitter.com/NxnPYzwkNW — KNBR (@KNBR) February 6, 2024

#3. Mahomes Compares Himself To Steph Curry

One of the fun parts about Super Bowl Media Day is some of the more lighthearted questions that come from the reporters. Chiefs’ quarterback and Super Bowl MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes was asked about his skills away from the football field, like his basketball playing days. In talking about his hoop skills, he compared himself to the greatest shooter that has ever lived, saying that he’d be just like Steph Curry if he played basketball instead:

#2. Kadarius Toney Speaks On His Situation

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has made plenty of headlines this season, and generally for the wrong reasons. Most recently, he posted a video on social media where he appeared to take shots at his team for the situation of him being made unavailable for the AFC Championship game.

But Toney was all smiles during the Media Day session, and claimed that the entire episode was more of a misunderstanding than anything:

Kadarius Toney says he wasn’t attacking the #Chiefs in his recent IG live that went viral. He says he was trying to go after #Giants fans, but he admits he shouldn’t be doing that.pic.twitter.com/K69s3873Qi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2024

#1. Travis Kelce Is The Center Of Attention

While Kelce has been to plenty of Media Day sessions before, he commented about the crowd surrounding his podium, saying that it was the largest contingency that he’d seen yet. It obviously has plenty to do with his vaulted status in the media as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, and the Chiefs’ tight end answered questions ranging from football topics to whether or not he has heard any of Swift’s new album. He says he has and can’t wait for the rest of the world to hear it.

Travis Kelce says he has listened to some of Taylor Swift’s new upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department 👀 “It is unbelievable.” pic.twitter.com/dHzigvEyn7 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 6, 2024