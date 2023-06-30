Top 5 Mississippi Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Mississippi sports betting sites.

Latest Mississippi Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is not yet legalized in Mississippi, that doesn’t stop you from placing Wimbledon bets at our recommended sportsbooks.

The Mississippi sports betting sites on our list will offer you quick and easy registration with no KYC checks, fewer betting restrictions and all the markets you could want for tennis betting.

In fact, these sportsbooks give much better value than you would get at traditional bookies anyway.

For a start, you can access hundreds of dollars in free bets simply by signing up and making a deposit. This offers outstanding value and can make your first deposits stretch much further, giving you more chances to win.

Secondly, these sites offer more markets to choose from and more competitive odds too. And once you’re signed up, the benefits don’t stop there as they have ongoing promotions and bonus codes to add even more value to customers.

If you want to bet on Wimbledon in Mississippi, then our recommended sports betting sites are the way to go. Not only will you get completely free bets but you’ll receive a better all round service that traditional bookies can’t match.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Mississippi with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Wimbledon will take place over two weeks, starting July 3, at the All-England Club and is hotly anticipated among sports fans and bettors.

One of the most iconic and prestigious events in the sporting calendar, not just in tennis, Wimbledon is much-loved and instantly recognisable throughout the world.

The crisp green grass courts, the rigid all-white dress code and strawberries and cream are just three of the traditions associated with this event. The other being that all the tennis greats have won here.

It really is the pinnacle of the tennis calendar and the only Grand Slam played on grass which means it offers a unique tennis betting experience too.

If you want to place a bet on Wimbledon in Mississippi, then you will find a vast range of markets to choose from at our selected sports betting sites.

The most obvious market is the outright winner, where you can choose who you think will claim the coveted silverware in the men’s, women’s, doubles and mixed doubles tournaments. Choose this pre-tournament and go for an outsider to get the best odds.

Other markets include match-by-match where you can choose your match winner or the predicted scoreline, or event set-by-set if you go with live betting.

If you have a favorite player you might want to bet on where you think they will finish in the tournament – for example, will they reach the quarters or semi-finals? Or you can even bet on how many aces they’ll serve.

Other interesting markets to bet on is who you think will win each quarter of the draw or who will the four semi-finalists be.

There really are vast and varied markets for tennis betting so if you want to get in on the Wimbledon action, then you can take your pick.

Whatever you bet on though, our recommended Mississippi sports betting sites have all the markets you could want, and incredible betting offers too.

Wimbledon Odds

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has just won his first grass tournament at Queen’s Club so his confidence is high coming into Wimbledon, especially on grass.

The young Spaniard, who is also reigning US Open Champion, is certainly a strong contender, although as expected Novak Djokovic is the bookies favorite.

The Serbian is dominant on this surface, winning the last four men’s singles titles here and if he wins one more, he will equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon crowns.

Other challengers for the men’s title include American Taylor Fritz who reached the quarters last year, Australian Nick Kyrgios who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year and Daniil Medvedev who had to miss last year due to the ban on Russian players.

Iga Swiatek is favorite in the women’s event, having dominated the WTA tour for over a year, however, she will face challenges from Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur and defending champion Elena Rybakina.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

