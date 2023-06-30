Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Minnesota sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Top 5 Minnesota Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and tennis specialists Bovada – Outstanding crypto option for your Wimbledon betting Everygame – Fantastic all-round sportsbook for tennis fans MyBookie – User-friendly and elite Wimbledon betting market coverage

How To Bet On Wimbledon In Minnesota

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Wimbledon 2023 wagers

Latest Minnesota Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is not yet legalized in Minnesota, you can still experience all the thrills of Wimbledon betting at our recommended sportsbooks.

In fact, these Minnesota sports betting sites can give you more value for money than traditional bookies can anyway, especially when it comes to tennis which is, in many ways, a sports bettors dream.

Our recommended sites are the top specialists in tennis betting and have bigger markets, better odds and do not impose betting limits.

Registration is also a much smoother and more pleasant experience. You can get signed-up in seconds for Wimbledon betting in Minnesota and there are no KYC checks. If you’re 18-years-old or over, these Minnesota sports betting sites are open to you.

After registering, you will receive next-level welcome bonuses of free bets as well as other promotions, so these sites offer the kind of value and experience that traditional bookies just can’t compete with.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Minnesota with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

For many serious sports bettors, Grand Slam tennis is the perfect sport to wager on. The men’s matches are long – sometimes up to five hours – and the momentum can swing often and significantly.

That obviously opens up some brilliant in-play markets as players ride those waves of momentum before their opponent regains a foothold.

Wimbledon to this day, remains a special, perhaps the most special, two weeks of the tennis calendar. The pristine grass and all white dress code gives it a distinctive look, and the rarely used surface provides a real element of the unknown too.

Of course, unknown elements are not things that sports bettors generally like to encounter, but you can lessen their impact significantly by doing your research. A key tip is that grass is a specialized surface in tennis. The European clay court season has just finished, so don’t be tempted to back the in-form players. They may have a game very well suited to clay yet not conducive at all to grass, so be careful.

When it comes to be best markets for your Wimbledon betting, you certainly won’t be short on choice with our recommended Minnesota sports betting sites.

Outright winners for the men’s singles and women’s singles are the most popular, and some of the more daring will combine their picks into one bet to stretch their odds as much as possible.

You could also bet on who will win each quarter of the draw, or on a match-by-match basis, or even a set-by-set for those who enjoy in-play action.

Whatever your favored markets, with free bets to claim on these Minnesota sports betting sites as well as a great all-round customer experience, you won’t want to miss out.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is the favorite having won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. If he does win again this year he will match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s Club which will give him extra confidence on this surface.

US hopeful Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals so he will be fighting to go even further this year.

Meanwhile Australian Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so could put up a strong challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch, as is Ons Jabeur who has come close to a major winning breakthrough in recent times too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

