Top 5 Man United vs Leicester City Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for Premier League

Updated

21 mins ago

on

sancho

Manchester United take on Leicester eager to return to winning ways and keeping their Champions League dream alive. 

United v Leicester free bets and betting offers

Here are the top five Man Utd v Leicester FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

BetStorm – £30 Exclusive United v Leicester Offer

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
  • Bet £10 on any Man Utd v Leicester market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
  • Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on United v Leicester

Key Terms

  • £15 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Man Utd v Leicester market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
  • Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed

Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on United v Leicester

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Utd v Leicester market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
  • Any market on any Premier League game qualifies

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers

Key Terms

  • £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
  • Refund applies to all sports bets
  • 50% of losses credited up to £25
  • £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins

Key Terms

  • £10 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
  • Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
  • 10 Free Spins credited on registration

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to use your United v Leicester free bets

Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Premier League clash between Liverpool v Watford.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

United v Leicester betting tips and prediction

Manchester United desperately need to put some sort of consistency in their displays. Ralf Rangnick’s arrival hasn’t changed things much with the Red Devils still far off from a Champions League place. The residents of Old Trafford are in sixth and four points behind Arsenal who have a game in hand.

Man Utd v Leicester betting tips: United to draw @ 1/2 with Bet Storm.

Previous article 1

