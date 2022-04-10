Top 5 Man City vs Liverpool Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for Premier League

Manchester City will be hoping to pick up a vital win over title rivals Liverpool when the two sides meet in the Premier League this Sunday.

Man City vs Liverpool free bets and betting offers

Here are the top five Man City vs Liverpool FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Man City vs Liverpool Offer

Key Terms

£30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens

Bet £10 on any Man City vs Liverpool market to claim

The minimum odds of a qualifying bet is 1.5 (1/2)

Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Man City vs Liverpool

Key Terms

£15 Free Bet for new customers

Bet £10 on any Man City vs Liverpool market to claim

Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)

Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed

Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Man City or Liverpool

Key Terms

£30 Free Bet for new customers

Bet £10 on any Man City vs Liverpool market to claim

Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)

Any market on any Premier League game qualifies

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers

Key Terms

£25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours

Refund applies to all sports bets

50% of losses credited up to £25

£5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you’re guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins

Key Terms

£10 Free Bet for new customers

Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify

Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)

10 Free Spins credited on registration

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+ Offer Terms Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to use your Man City vs Liverpool free bets

Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Premier League clash between Man City vs Liverpool.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Man City vs Liverpool betting tips and prediction

The title race is finely poised and neither side can afford to drop points here. They will be desperate to pick up a victory and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

Manchester City are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Liverpool and they will certainly be the favourites heading into this contest.

Pep Guardiola’s side have failed to win just one of their last nine matches at home and Liverpool will have to produce a special performance in order to get all three points here.

That said, the Reds are in formidable form right now having won the last 10 league matches and they are yet to concede a single goal in their last five Premier League outings.

The last time these two sides met back in October, they played out a 2-2 draw and the two sides are likely to cancel each other out once again.

Man City vs Liverpool betting tips: Draw @ 5/2 with Bet Storm