Top 5 Man City vs Atletico Madrid Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for Champions League

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid face off in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night and both teams will be looking to pick up a vital result in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid betting tips and prediction

Both teams have been in impressive form in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

The Spanish outfit are coming into this game on the back of a six-match winning run and Diego Simeone will fancy his side’s chances of getting something out of this contest.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants are on a seven-match unbeaten streak as well and Pep Guardiola will be desperate for a side to win the Champions League this season.

Manchester City are undoubtedly the better team when it comes to personnel and it remains to be seen whether they can break down the Spanish outfit’s defensive organization this week.

Both sides are full of confidence right now and it wouldn’t be surprising if they cancel each other out in a draw.

Man City vs Atletico Madrid betting tips: Draw @ 15/4 with Bet Storm