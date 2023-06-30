Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Maine sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Top 5 Maine Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and tennis specialists Bovada – Outstanding crypto option for your Wimbledon betting Everygame – Fantastic all-round sportsbook for tennis fans MyBookie – User-friendly and elite Wimbledon betting market coverage

How To Bet On Wimbledon In Maine

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Wimbledon 2023 wagers

Latest Maine Sports Betting Update

Despite sports betting not yet being legalized in Maine, you can still indulge in some Wimbledon betting at our recommended sportsbooks.

In fact, you can actually get much more value and benefits at these Maine sports betting sites than you would at traditional bookies anyway.

Each of our chosen sportsbooks offer a range of free bets and deposit bonuses that traditional bookies simply can’t match.

Add that to simple registration that takes seconds, fewer betting restrictions, wider and exclusive sports markets and more competitive odds and you can see why these sites are becoming more popular with Maine bettors all the time.

If you want the best value from your tennis or Wimbledon betting in Maine, or any other sports you enjoy, then you owe it to yourself to take a look at these sites.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Maine with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Tennis is a sport with huge popularity among sports bettors due to great in-play options and variety, and many would say that Wimbledon remains the very pinnacle of the calendar for fans.

Wimbledon certainly has the history to back up those claims too, with some of the finest tennis moments in history coming at the All-England Club.

For two weeks from July 3, Wimbledon will host the best men’s and women’s players in the world and it promises to be as hotly contested as ever. It will also come with the usual plethora of Wimbledon betting options.

To keep it simple, bet on the outright winner from the men’s, women’s, or even doubles draws. To make things really exciting and eek as much value out of the odds as possible, you could even attempt to predict multi-winners in the same bet.

Make sure you do your research, though. Grass tennis is highly specialized, so don’t fall into the trap of being seduced by a clay-courter’s, for example, recent record.

You can also bet on a match-by-match basis throughout the tournament, or if live-betting is your thing then tennis will be your playground given the potential wild momentum swings. Our recommended Maine sports betting sites will also have niche markets such as most aces or double-faults in a match, so be sure to check those out too.

Whatever your fancy, our recommended Maine sports betting sites have all the markets you could want when betting on Wimbledon. They will all also give you access to free bets too, so what are you waiting for?

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is the favorite having won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. If he does win again this year he will match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s Club which will give him extra confidence on this surface.

US hopeful Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals so he will be fighting to go even further this year.

Meanwhile Australian Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so could put up a strong challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch, as is Ons Jabeur who has come close to a major winning breakthrough in recent times too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

