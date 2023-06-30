Top 5 Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Kentucky sports betting sites.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Kentucky with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Tennis is one of the most popular sports to bet on in general and it goes without saying that Wimbledon is probably the biggest event on the ATP and WTA Tour calendars.

In fact, the lush green grass and all-white dress code make it one of the most iconic and highly anticipated sporting events of the year, never mind just tennis.

If you want to bet on Wimbledon in Kentucky, then you can take your pick of a huge variety of markets available at our chosen sports betting sites, all with great live in-play options too.

The outright winner can be an exciting market to bet on, choosing pre-tournament who you think will claim the most coveted trophies in tennis and then following their progress throughout the two weeks – hopefully!

You should always try to do at least a little research beforehand to see which players are in form and which have previous good results on grass, though. Grass is the least played surface in tennis, so it can trip a few players up. Making sure you check previous grass court records, then, is a must.

If you want to add some daily fun to your Wimbledon betting, you can also bet on a match-by-match basis by choosing your winner, the score, or even how many aces will be served for example. Set-by-set betting is also available, and even game-by-game if you choose live betting.

Another great option is betting on which players win each quarter of the draw. That can be done individually or by combining all four to really stretch out those odds.

Our recommended Kentucky sports betting sites have all the markets you could want when betting on Wimbledon, so don’t miss out on these fabulous free bet offers.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is the favorite having won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. If he does win again this year he will match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s Club which will give him extra confidence on this surface.

US hopeful Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals so he will be fighting to go even further this year.

Meanwhile Australian Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so could put up a strong challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch, as is Ons Jabeur who has come close to a major winning breakthrough in recent times too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

