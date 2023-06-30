Tennis

Top 5 Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Wimbledon
Wimbledon

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Kentucky sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Top 5 Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For All Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

  1. BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and tennis specialists
  3. Bovada – Outstanding crypto option for your Wimbledon betting
  4. Everygame – Fantastic all-round sportsbook for tennis fans
  5. MyBookie – User-friendly and elite Wimbledon betting market coverage

How To Bet On Wimbledon In Kentucky

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Wimbledon 2023 wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Kentucky Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in the state so, if you’re looking for some Wimbledon betting in Kentucky, you may feel you have no options. That is far from the case, though. In fact, you can still take full advantage of some incredible offers.

Our recommended Kentucky sports betting sites provide so much more than traditional bookies in terms of quick sign-up, fewer restrictions, exclusive markets, better odds and a huge range of awesome welcome offers and on-going bonuses as well.

Give yourself the best chance of hitting a winner by making your deposits go further with an array of free bets. Signing up to these sites takes seconds, there’s no KYC checks, and claiming the free bets is even easier.

Once registered, you’ll see more markets than traditional bookies, plus better odds and a range of ongoing customer bonuses that can’t be matched.

If you’re serious about getting the most value from your Wimbledon betting in Kentucky, then you simply can’t get better than these recommended sports betting sites.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Kentucky with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Tennis is one of the most popular sports to bet on in general and it goes without saying that Wimbledon is probably the biggest event on the ATP and WTA Tour calendars.

In fact, the lush green grass and all-white dress code make it one of the most iconic and highly anticipated sporting events of the year, never mind just tennis.

If you want to bet on Wimbledon in Kentucky, then you can take your pick of a huge variety of markets available at our chosen sports betting sites, all with great live in-play options too.

The outright winner can be an exciting market to bet on, choosing pre-tournament who you think will claim the most coveted trophies in tennis and then following their progress throughout the two weeks – hopefully!

You should always try to do at least a little research beforehand to see which players are in form and which have previous good results on grass, though. Grass is the least played surface in tennis, so it can trip a few players up. Making sure you check previous grass court records, then, is a must.

If you want to add some daily fun to your Wimbledon betting, you can also bet on a match-by-match basis by choosing your winner, the score, or even how many aces will be served for example. Set-by-set betting is also available, and even game-by-game if you choose live betting.

Another great option is betting on which players win each quarter of the draw. That can be done individually or by combining all four to really stretch out those odds.

Our recommended Kentucky sports betting sites have all the markets you could want when betting on Wimbledon, so don’t miss out on these fabulous free bet offers.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is the favorite having won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. If he does win again this year he will match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s Club which will give him extra confidence on this surface.

US hopeful Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals so he will be fighting to go even further this year.

Meanwhile Australian Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so could put up a strong challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch, as is Ons Jabeur who has come close to a major winning breakthrough in recent times too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

  • Novak Djokovic -145
  • Carlos Alcaraz +400
  • Daniil Medvedev +800
  • Jannik Sinner +1200
  • Taylor Fritz +2000
  • Alexander Zverev +2500
  • Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From Tennis

Latest news

View all
lucas pouille
Tennis

LATEST WATCH: Lucas Pouille Leads French Open Crowd in Rousing Rendition of National Anthem After First Grand Slam Win in Four Years

Author image David Evans  •  May 29 2023
elena rybakina
Tennis
Defending Champion Elena Rybakina Supports Wimbledon Decision to Allow Russians to Play
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 21 2023

Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has publicly voiced her support for allowing Russian and Belarusian players to participate in the prestigious tennis tournament. The Kazakhstan tennis star, who was born…

taylor fritz morgan riddle
Tennis
Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Shares Revealing Note Tennis Star Wrote to Himself After Wimbledon Loss
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 13 2023

Morgan Riddle, American tennis star Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend and social media influencer, recently shared a motivational note written by Fritz after his Wimbledon 2021 loss. The note demonstrates Fritz’s drive…

Jacopo Berrettini
Tennis
High Roller Wins $1.85 Million After 460th Ranked Jacopo Berrettini Victory at Barletta Challenger
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 5 2023
Aryna Sabalenka
Tennis
Tennis News: Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Indian Wells Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 18 2023
Djokovic Ties Nadal Makes Case for Greatest Player Ever
Tennis
Djokovic Ties Nadal, Makes Case for Greatest Player Ever
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023
Emma Raducanu at Australian Open
Tennis
Emma Raducanu live stream, prediction & free bet for Australian Open 2022 match vs Danka Kovinić
Author image Jamie Wright  •  Jan 19 2022
Arrow to top