Top 5 Iowa Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

It's nearly Wimbledon time again

Wimbledon betting

Latest Iowa Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in Iowa, so you have plenty of choice when it comes to placing bets on Wimbledon. However, traditional bookies are not your only option, and you can get much better value by looking elsewhere.

Our list of recommended Iowa betting sites gives bettors many more benefits that most traditional bookies just cannot compete with.

For a start, where else can you access hundreds of dollars’ worth of free bets? All our recommended Iowa sportsbooks have incredible welcome offers and ongoing bonuses to enjoy.

They also provide a hassle-free, quick and easy sign-up with no KYC checks so you can register and bet on Wimbledon in minutes.

Our top Iowa sports betting sites specialize in sports betting so can offer much more varied tennis markets and at much more competitive odds too. They also have fewer betting restrictions meaning anyone over the age of 18 can sign up.

If you’re looking to get the best value from betting on Wimbledon in Iowa, then these sites should be your first stop.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Iowa with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The third, and arguably the best, tennis Grand Slam event of the year, Wimbledon will begin on July 3 and is shaping up to be as exciting as ever.

Instantly recognisable, this event is the only Grand Slam event that takes place on grass and is also the only to insist on the court dress code of all white.

Steeped in tradition, Wimbledon has a rich history of some of the greatest tennis moments of all time and always attracts the best players in the world. Wimbledon 2023 is no different.

If you want to place a bet on Wimbledon in Iowa, then you will literally be spoilt for choice at our recommended sports betting sites.

For a start, you can place pre-tournament bets on who the overall winner will be. And there’s not just the men’s and women’s tournament there’s also the doubles and mixed doubles too.

If you’d rather bet match to match, then you can choose your winner, the specific score or even bet set-by-set too.

If you prefer to bet on your favorite player, then you can choose if you think they will make the quarterfinals or semi-finals or even how many aces or double faults they might serve.

One of the main tennis markets is live betting, and the five set format in the men’s game makes this a really exciting prospect to bet on, particularly when there’s significant momentum swings during a match.

Our list of top Iowa sports betting sites have all the markets you could want when betting on Wimbledon so make sure you check them out.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is this year’s men’s favorite having won the last four singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total.

The current world number one and last year’s US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz will put up a good challenge though. The young Spaniard has just won his first grass title at Queen’s Club, so we know he can play well on this surface.

US favorite Taylor Fritz reached last year’s Wimbledon quarterfinals so he will be hoping he can go all the way this year. And you can never rule out Nick Kyrgios either, especially after reaching his first Grand Slam singles final last year at this very tournament.

The women’s draw is much harder to predict. Iga Swiatek has dominated the WTA for more than a year now, but Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so she will offer a challenge.

Ons Jabeur will fancy her chances, after coming so close to a major win last year and defending champion Elena Rybakina will be fighting to keep her title once again too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

