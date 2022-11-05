We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Want to know what the top 5 horse racing betting apps for the Breeders Cup are? If you are thinking of betting on today’s big horse racing and also want up to $6000 in Breeders Cup free bets, then you’ve landed on the right page.



Top 5 Horse Racing Betting Apps For Breeders Cup 2022



How Do I Sign Up To Your Horse Racing Betting Apps For Breeders Cup 2022



Getting a horse racing app, to place bets on today’s Breeders Cup is easy – so let’s get started and show you just how simple it is.

Bovada, is our top horse racing betting app for the Breeders Cup and you can join them by following our simple 3-step guide below and in the process get a $750 free bet (75% matched deposit)

Join Bovada Here Create your account and deposit $1,000 using our Breeders Cup betting promo code INSIDERS This will unlock your $750 free bet and start betting on the Breeders Cup on mobile

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting



Today’s Breeders’ Cup horse racing World Championships are the pinnacle of the season for fans and today’s nine Breeders’ Cup races have a £21m total purse spread across the races.

There’s horses from across the globe and a lot of decent Irish and UK runners making the trip over – trainers Aidan O’Brien (Ire) and Charlie Appleby (UK) had nice Breeders’ Cup winners on Friday so anything they run today should be respected.

The action climaxes today with the $6m Breeders Cup Classic – a race that’s got added spice this season with the unbeaten Flightline running. This 4 year-old is the top-rated horses in the world at the moment and is being billed as the next big talking wonder horse.

We’ll find out more on that front today as the John Sadler -trained runner puts his unbeaten record on the line again at 5:40pm in the Classic.

Get Your Weekend Paid For

So, why not take full advantage of the FREE BETS below and enjoy the Breeders Cup action even more, knowing that your weekend expenses can be paid for by some of the best horse racing Sportsbooks around – you can get up to $6000 in Breeders Cup free bets if you join all of our horse racing betting apps for the Breeders Cup – and you don’t even need to place a bet.

Top 5 Horse Racing Betting Apps For Breeders Cup | Claim Up to $6000 In Free Bets



BOVADA – $750 FREE BET, Best Horse Racing Betting App For Live Streaming And Betting On Breeders Cup



Bovada are our top pick if love mobile betting. The Bovada betting platform has hundreds of markets which gives their players an array of choice to find the best betting angles. With thousands of competitive odds too and a big focus on US sports they are an ideal choice for today’s Breeders’ Cup horse racing at Keeneland.



And, what gives Bovada a unique feel is that you can also STREAM LIVE GAMES straight to your mobile device – meaning having in-game wagers are simple, cashing out is a doddle or just watch the action if your favorite horses are running.

That’s not all – they also have one of the best FREE BETS welcome bonuses for new depositing players. They will reward new players with a 75% match up to $750, so once your new account is up-and-running, just deposit $1,000 using our PROMO CODE INSIDERS and your new BOVADA account will see a $750 bonus being added.

Create Your Bovada Account HERE Deposit $1,000 with Breeders Cup promo code INSIDERS Receive $750 in Free Bets to use on the 2022 Breeders Cup



EVERYGAME – $750 Sign up Bonus and Smooth Betting App

EveryGame get huge ‘thumbs-up’ too and in the process have cemented their place in our top two best mobile betting apps and betting on the Breeders Cup today.

Why? Well, this is because they have a lovely mobile offshore betting app that is smooth, slick and easy to access so users, who like a wager on the move, will fall in love with it.

They were established in 1996, so the Everygame Sportsbook has seen many pretenders come and go over the years. But they are a Sportsbook that have stood the test of time and there is a reason for that!

Their customers trust them 100% and not only do they have all the horse racing betting markets you’ll need ahead of today’s Breeders Cup – they also offer users a $750 sign-up bonus when you use our exclusive PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

Join Everygame HERE Create your account and deposit with our exclusive promo code INSIDERS You Can Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3) Then start making your Breeders Cup bets



BETONLINE – 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 and Loads Of Markets



BetOnline is next up as their mobile app for iOS and Android is a piece of cake to use that even a novice bettor will have no fuss getting to grips with it.

That said, this is an honest review, so we’ll tell you that it doesn’t offer live streaming as yet, as their sole aim is on the users betting experience which is supported by thousands of competitive markets and betting odds.

These markets come over a huge variety of different sports – including today’s Breeders Cup horse racing.



BetOnline also accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, so when depositing there are plenty of payment methods to pick from. Oh, and sticking with depositing, new players can also use our Breeders Cup PROMO CODE INSIDERS to receive a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 – this can be used on any of today’s horse racing.

BETUS – $2,500 Deposit Match and Competitive Odds

The BetUS mobile betting app has most features that their desktop offers, including 22 different sports, plus parlays, live in-game betting, and much more – head over there and take a look for yourself.

Special price boosts are not offered on the BetUS app, but the BetUS team are always updated odds so there is constant value for their players which gives them an edge over others.

It’s easy to access the betting markets and menus on their smooth platform, plus the BetUS offering also has the option to provide users with push notifications and reminders when their favoured teams are next playing – a neat feature, call it a sort of ‘Bet Alert’ system.

So, What Makes The Best Breeders Cup Betting App?

Bovada – Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone

– Stream and Bet on Live Games on Your Phone Everygame – Slickest Mobile Platform

– Slickest Mobile Platform BetOnline – Among the Best Offshore Welcome Offers Around

– Among the Best Offshore Welcome Offers Around BetUS – User Friendly Interface With a Bonus to Match

Betting Markets & Odds

Of course, the most important criteria when putting together our list is what the bookmaker is actually offering in terms of sporting odds, as well as the array of markets they provide.

With each of our top picks, users can access over 20 sports each with hundreds of markets within, meaning if you are not quite sure on one particular selection there are thousands more to explore.

App Sign-Up Bonuses

With each of our selections, we have also given careful consideration to what new customers will receive upon signing up, and how generous bookmakers are with their welcome offers – you can claim $6000 in free Breeders Cup horse racing bets below.

User Interface and Accessibility

Lastly, making it easy for the customer to not only navigate the apps, but also to access them anytime, anywhere was really key to our criteria.

These offshore applications mean that, even if you reside in a state where betting is illegal or restricted in some way, you can bet on the go whether you are at home or elsewhere.

Not only this, but a solid user interface is something we made sure our readers would experience in abundance, particularly with EveryGame and Bovada who are the proprietors of the smoothest platforms we have come across.

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Sports Betting Sites With Our Breeders Cup Promo Code: INSIDERS

To help, we’ve added all five of our well-respected and fully trusted Sports Betting Sites in a table below with their offers. You’ll see that if you ‘max out’ with them all then you’ll be rewarded with a generous $6000 in free bets that you could use to place bets on the Breeders Cup free bets and you can even do this when betting in ANY US state.

REMEMBER to just use our promo code INSIDERS with each Sports Betting Site to make sure you qualify for the free bets on offer. So, these cracking offers mean horse racing fans looking to bet on the Breeders Cup this week can beat the bookies before even placing a bet!

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

