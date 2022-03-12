Countries
Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Villarreal vs Celta Vigo – New Free Bets for La Liga

Updated

17 mins ago

on

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo 3

Celta Vigo will be looking to extend their exceptional away record against Villarreal with the win on Saturday evening. Here are the top five betting offers for the La Liga game.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo free bets and betting offers

Here are the top five Villarreal vs Celta Vigo FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Villarreal vs Celta Vigo Offer

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
  • Bet £10 on any Villarreal vs Celta Vigo market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
  • Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Villarreal or Celta Vigo

Key Terms

  • £15 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Villarreal vs Celta Vigo market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
  • Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Villarreal vs Celta Vigo

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Villarreal vs Celta Vigo market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
  • Any market on any La Liga game qualifies

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers

Key Terms

  • £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
  • Refund applies to all sports bets
  • 50% of losses credited up to £25
  • £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins

Key Terms

  • £10 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
  • Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
  • 10 Free Spins credited on registration

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to use your Villarreal vs Celta Vigo free bets

Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the La Liga clash between Villarreal vs Celta Vigo.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo betting tips and prediction

The visitors have managed to win their last three away matches against Villarreal and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here.

Villarreal were beaten by Osasuna in their last outing and it remains to be seen whether the home side can bounce back strongly.

Both teams are unbeaten in five of the last six league matches and this should be a close contest. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top eventually.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 22 goals and this one is unlikely to be any different. A high scoring game is very much on the cards here.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo betting tips: Over 2.5 goals @ 13/17 with Bet Storm

Claim Offer
Learn More
