Top 5 Free Bet Offers for VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg – New Free Bets for Bundesliga

Stuttgart will be hoping to boost their chances of beating relegation this season with a win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga this weekend. Here are the top five betting offers for the Bundesliga game.
VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg free bets and betting offers
Here are the top five VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
BetStorm – £30 Exclusive VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg Offer
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on VfB Stuttgart or Augsburg
Key Terms
- £15 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Bundesliga game qualifies
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers
Key Terms
- £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
- Refund applies to all sports bets
- 50% of losses credited up to £25
- £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins
Key Terms
- £10 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
- Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
- 10 Free Spins credited on registration
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
How to use your VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg free bets
Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.
So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Bundesliga clash between VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg.
You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.
VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg betting tips and prediction
The home side have picked up just one win from the last six league matches and they will be under pressure to pick up all three points here. The home fans will be expecting the players to step up and produce a strong reaction here and it remains to be seen whether Stuttgart can grind out a positive result here.
Meanwhile, Augsburg have picked up two wins from their last six league matches and they will be keen on improving their head to head record against Stuttgart. The visitors have lost four of their last six meetings against Stuttgart and they will feel that this is a great opportunity for them to take advantage of the home side’s vulnerabilities.
VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg betting tips: Stuttgart win @ 22/23 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins