Top 5 Free Bet Offers for RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt – New Free Bets for Bundesliga

RB Leipzig will be looking to climb up the table with a comfortable home win over Frankfurt this week. Here are the top five betting offers for the Bundesliga game.
RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt free bets and betting offers
Here are the top five RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
BetStorm – £30 Exclusive RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Offer
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Key Terms
- £15 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on RB Leipzig or Eintracht Frankfurt
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Bundesliga game qualifies
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers
Key Terms
- £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
- Refund applies to all sports bets
- 50% of losses credited up to £25
- £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins
Key Terms
- £10 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
- Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
- 10 Free Spins credited on registration
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
How to use your RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt free bets
Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.
So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt.
You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.
RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt betting tips and prediction
RB Leipzig will be looking to end their winless streak against Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend. The home side have drawn the last three meetings against Sunday’s opposition and they will be desperate to pick up all three points this weekend.
Leipzig are in impressive form right now having picked up four wins and a draw from the last five league matches and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.
The away side, on the other hand, have picked up two wins from their last two league matches but they can be quite inconsistent at times.
Frankfurt have lost three of the last five league matches and they will have to be at their best in order to grind out a positive result here. That said, the visitors are unbeaten in five of the last six meetings against RB Leipzig and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.
RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt betting tips: RB Leipzig win @ 3/8 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins