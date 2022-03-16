Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Luton Town vs Preston North End – New Free Bets for Championship Tonight

Luton Town, who is seeking promotion, hosts Preston North End on Wednesday evening, aiming to recover from two defeats in their last three games. Preston, who is presently 13th in the table, heads to Kenilworth Road knowing that a win is necessary to keep them in contention for the Championship playoffs.

Luton Town vs Preston North End betting tips and prediction

The Lilywhites will be looking to complete a league double over the hosts after winning 2-0 in the opposite encounter back in October. Last Sunday, Luton Town was forced crashing back to earth as they were defeated 2-1 at home by QPR.

This came after a 1-0 victory over Coventry City on March 8, which ended their two-match losing streak.

Luton Town is presently seventh in the EFL Championship rankings with 57 points after 36 games, tied on points with sixth-placed Sheffield United for the last playoff slot.

Preston North End, meanwhile, failed to make it two wins in a row when they were held to a goalless draw by Cardiff City last time out.

The Lilywhites are presently unbeaten in their previous four games, with three draws and one defeat, and have only lost once in their last 11 games.

Preston North End is now 13th on the table with 51 points from 37 games, tied on points with Blackpool.

While Luton Town has been in poor form recently, they may be proud of their home record, having won five and drawn two of their last eight games. Next up is a hard test against a team that has gone undefeated in all but one of their last 11 games. We believe that both sides’ efforts will be canceled out and that a share of the spoils will be reached.

Luton Town vs Preston North End betting tips: Luton vs Preston to draw @ [INSERT ODDS] with Bet Storm