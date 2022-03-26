Countries
Home News top 5 free bet offers for india vs belarus new free bets for international friendlies

Top 5 Free Bet Offers for India vs Belarus – New Free Bets for International friendlies

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Belarus

India and Belarus face off in an international friendly on Saturday and here are some of the best betting offers and free bets available. 

Best Football Betting Offers

Here are the top five betting offers available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.

  1. BetKwiff – Bet ₹1000 get a ₹2000 worth surprise bet
  2. Megapari – Get a ₹9000 bonus
  3. Parimatch – Welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹20000
  4. Biamobet – New members receive a welcome bonus + 150% of the first deposit
  5. Happistar – Welcome bonus up to ₹30,000

How to claim India vs Belarus free bets

Claiming the international friendly free bets is a simple process that we have laid out below.

  • Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below
  • Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer
  • Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address
  • Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

BetKwiff India vs Belarus betting offer: Bet ₹1000 get a ₹2000 worth surprise bet

BetKwiff are offering a surprise bet of around ₹2000 to newcomers when you bet ₹1000 on any sports event. 

Click here to get the welcome bonus at BetKwiff

Megapari India vs Belarus betting offer: Get a ₹9000 worth bonus

Megapari have an excellent offer for newcomers where they are providing a bonus of around ₹9000 when you bet on any sports event. 

Click here to get the welcome bonus at Megapari

Parimatch India vs Belarus betting offer: Welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹20000

Parimatch have a lucrative offer for newcomers where they are offering a bonus of up to 150% on your deposit up to ₹20,000. 

Take advantage of the offer and bet on India vs Belarus game on Saturday.

Click here to get the welcome bonus at Parimatch

Biamobet India vs Belarus betting offer: Welcome bonus + 150% of the first deposit

Biamobet have a similar offer as that of Parimatch and new users will be able to enjoy a welcome bonus when they sign up and they will also receive 150% of their first deposit as a free bet. 

Click here to get the welcome bonus at Biamobet

Happistar India vs Belarus betting offer: Welcome bonus up to ₹30,000

Happistar are offering a welcome bonus of up to ₹30,000 for newcomers. Bet on India vs Belarus game and take advantage of the best betting offers and free bets available. 

Click here to get the welcome bonus at Happistar

