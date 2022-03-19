Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim – New Free Bets for Bundesliga

Hoffenheim will be looking to extend their unbeaten run with a win over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga this weekend. Here are the top five betting offers for the Bundesliga game.
Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim free bets and betting offers
Here are the top five Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim Offer
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Hertha Berlin or Hoffenheim
Key Terms
- £15 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Bundesliga game qualifies
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers
Key Terms
- £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
- Refund applies to all sports bets
- 50% of losses credited up to £25
- £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins
Key Terms
- £10 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
- Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
- 10 Free Spins credited on registration
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
How to use your Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim free bets
Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.
So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Bundesliga clash between Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim.
You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.
Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim betting tips and prediction
Hoffenheim have picked up four wins and a draw from their last five league matches and they will be confident of grinding out all three points here.
On the other hand, Hertha Berlin heading into this contest on the back of some disappointing performances and they have lost five league matches in a row.
Hoffenheim have an exceptional head to head record against Hertha Berlin, having won five of the last six meetings between the two sides.
The away side are undoubtedly the better team here and they will be expected to pick up a convincing away win here.
Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim betting tips: Hoffenheim win @ 7/9 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins