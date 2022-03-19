Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Hearts vs Livingston – New Free Bets for Scottish Premiership Tonight

Hearts will play against fifth-placed Livingston in their latest Scottish Premiership match on Saturday, looking to extend their four-match unbeaten streak.
How to use your Hearts vs Livingston free bets
All of the Hearts vs Livingston free bets are simple to get; all you have to do is pick the offer of your choosing and then register.
You may be requested to give identity and address verifications, but this is a quick upload process that allows you to wager on all markets immediately.
All pre-match wagers are eligible for payout, and the minimum odds are clearly indicated. You can even gamble while the game is in progress. Read on for instructions on how to watch and bet live:
Hearts vs Livingston betting tips and prediction
Both Hearts and Livingston are seated in the table’s safe zone. On Saturday afternoon, these two teams will play in the 31st Round of Premiership games at Tynecastle Park.
With a total of 50 points, the Hearts are ranked third on the standings. They’ve had a good run in the league since the start. Their attacking and defensive lineups appear to be working well together, and they’ve put up some impressive goal totals.
They were last seen playing at home against St. Mirren in the Premiership. Hearts came out on top 4-2 in the contest. They have now gone four league games without losing. They will be in good spirits to enter this fixture after such a string of positive performances.
Meanwhile, Livingston is in 5th place on the standings with 37 points. They’ve had a shaky run in the league recently. Their offensive and defensive lineups are both underwhelming.
Livingston were defeated by Celtic away from home in their most recent league match. The match ended with a score of 1-3 feet. The aforesaid defeat came after three consecutive league games in which the team had gone undefeated. They’ll be looking to avenge their previous defeat.
Hearts vs Livingston betting tips: Hearts to win @ 19/20 with Virgin Bet
