Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig – New Free Bets for Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth will be hoping that they are recent performances at home will help them secure a positive result against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga this weekend. Here are the top five betting offers for the Bundesliga game.
Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig free bets and betting offers
Here are the top five Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig Offer
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Greuther Fuerth or RB Leipzig
Key Terms
- £15 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Bundesliga game qualifies
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers
Key Terms
- £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
- Refund applies to all sports bets
- 50% of losses credited up to £25
- £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins
Key Terms
- £10 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
- Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
- 10 Free Spins credited on registration
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
How to use your Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig free bets
Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.
So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Bundesliga clash between Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig.
You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.
Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig betting tips and prediction
The hosts are unbeaten in their last six home matches in the league and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out all three points here.
Greuther Fuerth are currently 18th in the league table and they cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to survive relegation. They are the underdogs here but the home fans will be hoping to see some fight from the players.
Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have won four of their last six league matches and they will be confident of getting a good result here.
The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Greuther Fuerth and the away fans will be expecting a comfortable win on the road.
Greuther Fuerth vs RB Leipzig betting tips: Leipzig win @ 7/19 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins