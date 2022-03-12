Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Freiburg vs Wolfsburg – New Free Bets for Bundesliga

Freiburg will be looking to extend their recent unbeaten run with a home win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga this Saturday afternoon. Here are the top five betting offers for the Bundesliga game.

Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Bundesliga clash between Freiburg vs Wolfsburg.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg betting tips and prediction

The home side are heading into this contest on the back of three wins and two draws from their last six league matches and they will be hoping to continue their impressive head to head record against Wolfsburg.

The home side have lost just once in the last six meetings between the two sides and they will be confident of grinding out a home win.

Freiburg are currently 6th in the league table and they will be aiming for a top-four finish this season.

Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up three wins from the last five league matches and they will be hoping to pull off a vital away win here.

Wolfsburg have been quite disappointing defensively and they will have to tighten up at the back in order to grind out a positive result here.

Freiburg are undefeated in the last five home matches in the moon and the home fans will be expecting all three points this weekend.

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg betting tips: Freiburg win @ 11/10 with Bet Storm