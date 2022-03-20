Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund – New Free Bets for Bundesliga

Dortmund will be looking to reduce the gap with Bayern Munich with an away win over Cologne on Sunday. Here are the top five betting offers for the Bundesliga game.
Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund free bets and betting offers
Here are the top five Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund Offer
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund
Key Terms
- £15 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Cologne or Borussia Dortmund
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Bundesliga game qualifies
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers
Key Terms
- £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
- Refund applies to all sports bets
- 50% of losses credited up to £25
- £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins
Key Terms
- £10 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
- Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
- 10 Free Spins credited on registration
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
How to use your Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund free bets
Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.
So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Bundesliga clash between Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund.
You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.
Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund betting tips and prediction
Borussia Dortmund are currently seven points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich and they cannot afford to fall further behind in the title race.
The visitors will be desperate for all three points here and they should be able to pick up a convincing away win.
Dortmund are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Cologne and they will be the firm favourites heading into this game.
The home side have picked up two wins from their last five league matches and they will need to improve immensely in order to get something out of this contest.
Cologne vs Borussia Dortmund betting tips: Dortmund win @ 53/50 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins