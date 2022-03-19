Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Celtic vs Ross County – New Free Bets for Scottish Premiership Tonight

Celtic will be looking to keep their grip on the first position in the Scottish Premiership this weekend when they host Ross County. The visitors, on the other hand, will give the Hoops a tough time, coming into the game on the heels of three straight victories.
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet UK Free Football Bets – Exclusive £30 Celtic vs Ross County Offer
BetUK is a relatively new brand in the UK market, and they’re offering a special welcome package for this week’s matches. This week, if you wager £10 on ANY MATCH, you’ll get a £30 free bet to use on any other event. This is a SportsLens-only promotion, as the regular welcome offer is simply Bet £10, Get £10 Free.
Bet UK Free Football Bets T&Cs
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any Celtic vs Ross County market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
BetUK betting offers
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
William Hill Free Football Bets- £50 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Celtic vs Ross County
William Hill is one of the most reputable and established bookmakers and allows them to offer this fantastic free bet to anyone betting. You will automatically be credited with a £50 Free Bet if you open an account and put a bet of £10 or more on the match at odds of 4/5.
William Hill Free Football Bets T&Cs
- £50 In Free Bets for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Celtic vs Ross County market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Bet £10 Get £50
Virgin Bet Free Football Bets – £20 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Celtic vs Ross County
Virgin Bet is a worldwide betting company that is giving new customers a significant bonus if they bet on the Scottish Premiership match. All you have to do is create an account and place a wager on ANY MARKET at odds of 1/2 or better to receive a £20 bonus.
Virgin Bet Free Football Bets T&Cs
- £20 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Celtic vs Ross County market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Championship game qualifies
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Betfred Free Football Bets- £60 In Bonuses for New Customers
BetFred is ramping up their welcome offers just as the football season comes to its peak with the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League all getting to crunch time. All you have to do to earn yourself a whopping £60 in free bets is place one £10 bet on any sporting event with odds of evens or longer.
Betfred Free Football Bets T&Cs
- £60 In Bonuses available
- Can be used on all Celtic vs Ross County markets
- Includes £10 to use on Lotto and 50 Free Spins
- Bonuses Credited within 24 hours
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
BoyleSports Free Football Bets – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
BoyleSports is another site that offers free spins, with 10 being credited immediately upon registration. They will also award a £10 free bet to anyone who bets £10 on a football multiple. To secure a victory and your £10 Free Bet, you simply need odds of 1.3 or higher for each leg.
Key Terms
- £20 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football market to qualify
- Minimum odds of 1/1
- Bets released upon bet settlement
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
How to use your Celtic vs Ross County free bets
All of the Celtic vs Ross County free bets are simple to get; all you have to do is pick the offer of your choosing and then register.
You may be requested to give identity and address verifications, but this is a quick upload process that allows you to wager on all markets immediately.
All pre-match wagers are eligible for payout, and the minimum odds are clearly indicated. You can even gamble while the game is in progress. Read on for instructions on how to watch and bet live:
Celtic vs Ross County betting tips and prediction
Celtic have been in terrific form since the start of the season. In their first 30 Premiership games, they have only lost three times. They have the greatest offensive and defensive lineups in the league this season.
Celtic defeated Livingston 1-3 in their most recent league match away from home. They haven’t lost in the league since September 2021, thanks to this victory. They will be in great spirits heading into their next league match after such a long unbeaten streak.
Ross County, on the other hand, has just entered the safe zone. They scored 10 points in their last five league games for a total of 36 points, putting them in sixth place on the standings. They have a good offensive line and a mediocre defense.
Ross County defeated St. Mirren at home in their most recent league match. With the victory, they have now won three consecutive games in the league. They will be sufficiently motivated to extend their present run.
Celtic vs Ross County betting tips: Celtic to win @ 1/9 with Virgin Bet
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins