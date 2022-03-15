Countries
Home News top 5 free bet offers for blackpool vs sheffield united new free bets for championship tonight

Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Blackpool vs Sheffield United – New Free Bets for Championship Tonight

Updated

42 mins ago

on

sheff utd 2

Sheffield United will take on Blackpool on Wednesday night, needing all three points to stay in contention for a place in the Championship playoffs. While Blackpool is now in 12th place in the table, a fourth consecutive victory would bring them within three points of their next opponents.

Blackpool vs Sheffield United free bets and betting offers

Here are the top five Blackpool vs Sheffield United FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Blackpool vs Sheffield United Offer

BetStorm is a new brand in the UK market, and they’re offering a special welcome package for this week’s Championship matches. This week, if you wager £10 on ANY MATCH, you’ll get a £30 free bet to use on any other event. This is a SportsLens-only promotion, as the regular welcome offer is simply Bet £10, Get £10 Free.

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
  • Bet £10 on any Blackpool vs Sheffield United market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
  • Free Bet Only Needs Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Blackpool vs Sheffield United

Mr. Rex is yet another new betting company with which most people will be unfamiliar, and they are now offering a £10 free bet to anyone betting on Blackpool vs Sheff Utd. You will automatically be credited with a £10 Free Bet if you establish an account and put a bet of £15 or more on the match at odds of 4/5.

Key Terms

  • £15 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Blackpool vs Sheffield United market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
  • Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Blackpool vs Sheffield United

TebWin is a worldwide betting company that is giving new customers a significant bonus if they bet on the Championship match between Blackpool vs Sheff Utd. All you have to do is create an account and place a wager on ANY MARKET at odds of 1/2 or better to receive a £30 bonus.

Key Terms

  • £30 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Blackpool vs Sheffield United market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
  • Any market on any Championship game qualifies

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers

QuinnBet is refunding all losses for new clients who establish an account for Blackpool vs Sheff Utd up to £25 and, win or lose, you’ll also get 25 free casino spins to play on any game and keep what you win.

Any bets are eligible for a refund, and if you’re losing after your first 24 hours of betting at QuinnBet, they’ll give you a free bet worth up to £25 to make up for your losses. You’ll have money in your account and a £5 Free Bet credited if you’re up.

Key Terms

  • £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
  • Refund applies to all sports bets
  • 50% of losses credited up to £25
  • £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins

FansBet is another site that offers free spins, with 10 being credited immediately upon registration. They will also award a £10 free bet to anyone who bets £10 on a football multiple. To secure a victory and your £10 Free Bet, you simply need odds of 1.3 or higher for each leg.

Key Terms

  • £10 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
  • Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
  • 10 Free Spins credited on registration

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to use your Blackpool vs Sheffield United free bets

All of the Blackpool vs Sheff Utd free bets are simple to get; all you have to do is pick the offer of your choosing and then register.

You may be requested to give identity and address verifications, but this is a quick upload process that allows you to wager on all markets immediately.

All pre-match wagers are eligible for payout, and the minimum odds are clearly indicated. You can even gamble while the game is in progress. Read on for instructions on how to watch and bet live:

Blackpool vs Sheffield United betting tips and prediction

Blackpool defeated Swansea City at home in their most recent league match. With the triumph, they have now won three games in a row in the league. They’ll be trying to make it four wins in a row to maintain their consistency and advance farther in the league.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, has found a place in the table’s safe zone. They are now ranked 6th with 57 points. They have a good offensive squad and a mediocre defense. However, they have had a shaky run in the league recently.

When looking at their recent encounters, Blackpool appears to be in good form at home. They’ve won six of their last ten home games. We watched them concede goals in six of those, which is something the Sheffield attack should be concerned about.

Sheffield, on the other hand, hasn’t been in great form on the road recently. Their overall instability is mirrored in their performance on the road. However, we cannot rule out the possibility of them losing. The majority of their head-to-head statistics reveal one-sided contests. In any case, neither of their defenses is particularly powerful. As a result, we may anticipate both of them leaking goals. As a result, we’re going with a score tie in this one.

Blackpool vs Sheffield United betting tips: Blackpool vs Sheff Utd to draw @ 11/5 with Bet Storm

