Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County – New Free Bets for Championship Tonight

Both Blackburn Rovers and Derby County will be seeking to bounce back from Championship defeats when they meet on Tuesday night. The hosts, who have slipped to fifth in the table, are coming off a 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City, while Derby was defeated 2-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County free bets and betting offers

Here are the top five Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Offer

BetStorm is a new brand in the UK market, and they’re offering a special welcome package for this week’s Championship matches. This week, if you wager £10 on ANY MATCH, you’ll get a £30 free bet to use on any other event. This is a SportsLens-only promotion, as the regular welcome offer is simply Bet £10, Get £10 Free.

Key Terms

£30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens

Bet £10 on any Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County market to claim

Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)

Free Bet Only Needs Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County

BetStorm is a new brand in the UK market, and they’re offering a special welcome package for this week’s Championship matches. This week, if you wager £10 on ANY MATCH, you’ll get a £30 free bet to use on any other event. This is a SportsLens-only promotion, as the regular welcome offer is simply Bet £10, Get £10 Free.

Key Terms

£15 Free Bet for new customers

Bet £10 on any Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County market to claim

Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)

Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply Offer Terms This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County

TebWin is a worldwide betting company that is giving new customers a significant bonus if they bet on the Championship match between Blackburn vs Derby. All you have to do is create an account and place a wager on ANY MARKET at odds of 1/2 or better to receive a £30 bonus.

Key Terms

£30 Free Bet for new customers

Bet £10 on any Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County market to claim

Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)

Any market on any Championship game qualifies

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers

QuinnBet is refunding all losses for new clients who establish an account for Blackburn vs Derby up to £25 and, win or lose, you’ll also get 25 free casino spins to play on any game and keep what you win.

Any bets are eligible for a refund, and if you’re losing after your first 24 hours of betting at QuinnBet, they’ll give you a free bet worth up to £25 to make up for your losses. You’ll have money in your account and a £5 Free Bet credited if you’re up.

Key Terms

£25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours

Refund applies to all sports bets

50% of losses credited up to £25

£5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org Offer Terms If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day’s betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you’re guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins

FansBet is another site that offers free spins, with 10 being credited immediately upon registration. They will also award a £10 free bet to anyone who bets £10 on a football multiple. To secure a victory and your £10 Free Bet, you simply need odds of 1.3 or higher for each leg.

Key Terms

£10 Free Bet for new customers

Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify

Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)

10 Free Spins credited on registration

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+ Offer Terms Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

How to use your Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County free bets

All of the Blackburn vs Derby free bets are simple to get; all you have to do is pick the offer of your choosing and then register. You may be requested to give identity and address verifications, but this is a quick upload process that allows you to wager on all markets immediately.

All pre-match wagers are eligible for payout, and the minimum odds are clearly indicated. You can even gamble while the game is in progress. Read on for instructions on how to watch and bet live:

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County betting tips and prediction

Blackburn Rovers was a strong competitor in the Championship, but their recent matches have not yielded the results they had hoped for. The team has only won two of their last 10 matches and has failed to score in over half of them. Despite this, the squad is currently in fourth place in the league with 58 points.

Derby County’s recent matches have revealed that the team is once again out of form. Only three of their last 10 games have resulted in victories, while six have resulted in losses. Their victory over Barnsley put an end to a three-game losing sequence. With only 24 points, they are the first team to fall into the relegation zone.

Blackburn is the clear favorite for the match against Derby as one of the leading Championship contenders, although their recent performances have not been as good as we had thought. Derby, on the other hand, has been in a similar situation to Blackburn in recent games.

Blackburn has the benefit of playing at home, where they have previously performed well. They have performed admirably in their home games, losing only three times in the Championship. Derby County has struggled on the road this season. They’ve also dropped five of their previous six home games in a row.

Even though Blackburn’s recent performances have not been stellar, I believe they still have a chance to win this game.

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County betting tips: Blackburn to win @ 5/6 with Bet Storm