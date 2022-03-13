Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne – New Free Bets for Bundesliga

Cologne will be hoping to pick up their first win over Bayer Leverkusen since 2019 when the two sides meet in the Bundesliga this Sunday. Here are the top five betting offers for the Bundesliga game.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne free bets and betting offers
Here are the top five Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne Offer
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Bayer Leverkusen or Cologne
Key Terms
- £15 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any FBayer Leverkusen vs Cologne market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Bundesliga game qualifies
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers
Key Terms
- £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
- Refund applies to all sports bets
- 50% of losses credited up to £25
- £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins
Key Terms
- £10 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
- Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
- 10 Free Spins credited on registration
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
How to use your Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne free bets
Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.
So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne.
You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne betting tips and prediction
The visitors have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they will have to improve considerably in order to grind out a vital away win here.
Meanwhile, Leverkusen are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against an inconsistent opponent this week.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals and Sunday’s fixture should be no different. Neither side have been particularly good defensively and the game is expected to be packed with goals.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Cologne betting tips: Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins