Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Aston Villa vs Arsenal – New Free Bets for Premier League

Aston Villa will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against West Ham United when they take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Here are the top five betting offers for the Premier League game.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal free bets and betting offers
Here are the top five Aston Villa vs Arsenal FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.
Best Football Betting Offers
BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Aston Villa vs Arsenal Offer
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any Aston Villa vs Arsenal market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Aston Villa or Arsenal
Key Terms
- £15 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Aston Villa vs Arsenal market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Aston Villa vs Arsenal market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Premier League game qualifies
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers
Key Terms
- £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
- Refund applies to all sports bets
- 50% of losses credited up to £25
- £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins
Key Terms
- £10 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
- Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
- 10 Free Spins credited on registration
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
How to use your Aston Villa vs Arsenal free bets
Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.
So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Premier League clash between Aston Villa vs Arsenal.
You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal betting tips and prediction
Steven Gerrard’s side have shown considerable improvement in recent weeks but they crashed to a 2-1 defeat against the Hammers in their last outing. Villa are currently 9th in the league table and they will be hoping to finish as high as possible.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are 4th in the league table and their winning run was ended by Liverpool earlier this week.
The Gunners have won five of their last six league matches and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways here.
Arsenal are undoubtedly the better team here and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a vital away win. The Gunners will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and these are must-win games for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal betting tips: Arsenal win @ 7/5 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins