Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Aberdeen vs Hibernian – New Free Bets for Championship Tonight

In this Premiership match on Saturday, Aberdeen will face off against Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium.
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet UK Free Football Bets – Exclusive £30 Aberdeen vs Hibernian Offer
BetUK is a relatively new brand in the UK market, and they’re offering a special welcome package for this week’s Championship matches. This week, if you wager £10 on ANY MATCH, you’ll get a £30 free bet to use on any other event. This is a SportsLens-only promotion, as the regular welcome offer is simply Bet £10, Get £10 Free.
Bet UK Free Football Bets T&Cs
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any Aberdeen vs Hibernian market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
BetUK betting offers
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
William Hill Free Football Bets- £50 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Aberdeen vs Hibernian
William Hill is one of the most reputable and established bookmakers and allows them to offer this fantastic free bet to anyone betting on Aberdeen vs Hibernian. You will automatically be credited with a £50 Free Bet if you open an account and put a bet of £10 or more on the match at odds of 4/5.
William Hill Free Football Bets T&Cs
- £50 In Free Bets for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Aberdeen vs Hibernian market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Bet £10 Get £50
Virgin Bet Free Football Bets – £20 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Aberdeen vs Hibernian
Virgin Bet is a worldwide betting company that is giving new customers a significant bonus if they bet on the Championship match between Aberdeen vs Hibernian. All you have to do is create an account and place a wager on ANY MARKET at odds of 1/2 or better to receive a £20 bonus.
Virgin Bet Free Football Bets T&Cs
- £20 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Aberdeen vs Hibernian market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Championship game qualifies
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Betfred Free Football Bets- £60 In Bonuses for New Customers
BetFred is ramping up their welcome offers just as the football season comes to its peak with the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League all getting to crunch time. All you have to do to earn yourself a whopping £60 in free bets is place one £10 bet on any sporting event with odds of evens or longer.
Betfred Free Football Bets T&Cs
- £60 In Bonuses available
- Can be used on all Aberdeen vs Hibernian markets
- Includes £10 to use on Lotto and 50 Free Spins
- Bonuses Credited within 24 hours
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
BoyleSports Free Football Bets – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
BoyleSports is another site that offers free spins, with 10 being credited immediately upon registration. They will also award a £10 free bet to anyone who bets £10 on a football multiple. To secure a victory and your £10 Free Bet, you simply need odds of 1.3 or higher for each leg.
Key Terms
- £20 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football market to qualify
- Minimum odds of 1/1
- Bets released upon bet settlement
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
How to use your Aberdeen vs Hibernian free bets
All of the Aberdeen vs Hibernian free bets are simple to get; all you have to do is pick the offer of your choosing and then register.
You may be requested to give identity and address verifications, but this is a quick upload process that allows you to wager on all markets immediately.
All pre-match wagers are eligible for payout, and the minimum odds are clearly indicated. You can even gamble while the game is in progress. Read on for instructions on how to watch and bet live:
Aberdeen vs Hibernian betting tips and prediction
Aberdeen hasn’t hit a three-pointer in a while. As a result, they remain in the danger zone, sitting in 10th place with 32 points on the board. They’ll be trying to improve in the upcoming match by making use of the home-field advantage.
They lost their most recent league match away from home against Rangers and have now lost two games in a row, including another away defeat against Hearts. After threescore drawn in the row, the aforementioned series of negative results occurred.
Hibernian, meanwhile, has six points from its last five league games, giving them a total of 37 points and putting them in fourth place on the standings. Their offensive and defensive lineups are both mediocre.
Their form, on the other hand, has been a little erratic recently. In the league, they have drawn three consecutive matches. All three games ended in goalless draws, which was disappointing. Away from home, the most recent of those recorded against Motherwell. Such a streak will have an impact on their spirits as they prepare for the upcoming match.
It appears like any of these two teams will aim for the three points. As a result, we anticipate a fiercely contested match at Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday afternoon when these two sides meet in a Premiership match.
Aberdeen vs Hibernian betting tips: Aberdeen to win @ 7/5 with Virgin Bet
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins