Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News top 5 free bet offers for aberdeen vs hibernian new free bets for championship tonight 19th march

Top 5 Free Bet Offers for Aberdeen vs Hibernian – New Free Bets for Championship Tonight

Updated

20 mins ago

on

aberdeen 1

In this Premiership match on Saturday, Aberdeen will face off against Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium.

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet UK Free Football Bets – Exclusive £30 Aberdeen vs Hibernian Offer

BetUK is a relatively new brand in the UK market, and they’re offering a special welcome package for this week’s Championship matches. This week, if you wager £10 on ANY MATCH, you’ll get a £30 free bet to use on any other event. This is a SportsLens-only promotion, as the regular welcome offer is simply Bet £10, Get £10 Free.

Bet UK Free Football Bets T&Cs

  • £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
  • Bet £10 on any Aberdeen vs Hibernian market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1.5 (1/2)
  • Free Bet Only Needs Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash

BetUK betting offers

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

9.7
Visit BetUK
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

William Hill Free Football Bets- £50 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Aberdeen vs Hibernian

William Hill is one of the most reputable and established bookmakers and allows them to offer this fantastic free bet to anyone betting on Aberdeen vs Hibernian. You will automatically be credited with a £50 Free Bet if you open an account and put a bet of £10 or more on the match at odds of 4/5.

William Hill Free Football Bets T&Cs

  • £50 In Free Bets for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Aberdeen vs Hibernian market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
  • Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Virgin Bet Free Football Bets – £20 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Aberdeen vs Hibernian

Virgin Bet is a worldwide betting company that is giving new customers a significant bonus if they bet on the Championship match between Aberdeen vs Hibernian. All you have to do is create an account and place a wager on ANY MARKET at odds of 1/2 or better to receive a £20 bonus.

Virgin Bet Free Football Bets T&Cs

  • £20 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any Aberdeen vs Hibernian market to claim
  • Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
  • Any market on any Championship game qualifies

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Betfred Free Football Bets- £60 In Bonuses for New Customers

BetFred is ramping up their welcome offers just as the football season comes to its peak with the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League all getting to crunch time. All you have to do to earn yourself a whopping £60 in free bets is place one £10 bet on any sporting event with odds of evens or longer.

Betfred Free Football Bets T&Cs

  • £60 In Bonuses available
  • Can be used on all Aberdeen vs Hibernian markets
  • Includes £10 to use on Lotto and 50 Free Spins
  • Bonuses Credited within 24 hours

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

BoyleSports Free Football Bets – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

BoyleSports is another site that offers free spins, with 10 being credited immediately upon registration. They will also award a £10 free bet to anyone who bets £10 on a football multiple. To secure a victory and your £10 Free Bet, you simply need odds of 1.3 or higher for each leg.

Key Terms

  • £20 Free Bet for new customers
  • Bet £10 on any football market to qualify
  • Minimum odds of 1/1
  • Bets released upon bet settlement

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

How to use your Aberdeen vs Hibernian free bets

All of the Aberdeen vs Hibernian free bets are simple to get; all you have to do is pick the offer of your choosing and then register.

You may be requested to give identity and address verifications, but this is a quick upload process that allows you to wager on all markets immediately.

All pre-match wagers are eligible for payout, and the minimum odds are clearly indicated. You can even gamble while the game is in progress. Read on for instructions on how to watch and bet live:

Aberdeen vs Hibernian betting tips and prediction

Aberdeen hasn’t hit a three-pointer in a while. As a result, they remain in the danger zone, sitting in 10th place with 32 points on the board. They’ll be trying to improve in the upcoming match by making use of the home-field advantage.

They lost their most recent league match away from home against Rangers and have now lost two games in a row, including another away defeat against Hearts. After threescore drawn in the row, the aforementioned series of negative results occurred.

Hibernian, meanwhile, has six points from its last five league games, giving them a total of 37 points and putting them in fourth place on the standings. Their offensive and defensive lineups are both mediocre.

Their form, on the other hand, has been a little erratic recently. In the league, they have drawn three consecutive matches. All three games ended in goalless draws, which was disappointing. Away from home, the most recent of those recorded against Motherwell. Such a streak will have an impact on their spirits as they prepare for the upcoming match.

It appears like any of these two teams will aim for the three points. As a result, we anticipate a fiercely contested match at Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday afternoon when these two sides meet in a Premiership match.

Aberdeen vs Hibernian betting tips: Aberdeen to win @ 7/5 with Virgin Bet

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens