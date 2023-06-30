Top 5 Florida Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Florida sports betting sites.

Wimbledon betting

Latest Florida Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is not yet legalized in Florida, you don’t have to miss out on placing bets on Wimbledon.

The recommended Florida sports betting sites on our list will not only allow you to bet but will also offer you outstanding value and benefits when you do so.

Did you know you can access hundreds of dollars in free bets? Simply signing up to these sites and making a deposit makes you eligible to receive a huge number of free bets for Wimbledon betting.

Other advantages include quick and easy registration without KYC checks and anyone 18 years or over can join.

These Florida sports betting sites have more betting markets than you would find at traditional bookies, and more competitive odds too so you’re actually better off.

And the promotions don’t stop once you register, regular bettors get access to a whole range of ongoing offers and bonus rewards to make customers feel valued.

If you want to bet on Wimbledon in Florida, then these sports betting sites offer everything you need and exceptional value too.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Florida with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious and iconic events in the annual sporting calendar.

The lush green grass and all-white dress code make it instantly recognisable across the world and the Wimbledon silverware is the most coveted in the world of tennis.

Starting on July 3, the All-England Club will host the best male and female players and it promises to be as exciting and hotly contested as ever.

Tennis is one of the most popular sports to bet on in general due to the vast markets it offers, and it goes without saying that Wimbledon is top of that list.

If you want to bet on Wimbledon in Florida, then you will find all the markets you could want at our recommended Florida sports betting sites.

Markets such as the outright winner where you can choose pre-tournament who you think might go all the way and then watch their progress throughout.

It’s a good idea to do some research beforehand to see which players can perform well on grass. The majority of the tennis Tour takes place on hard or clay court surfaces so good grass players can be few and unpredictable too.

You can also choose to bet match-by-match on who you think will win or what the score will be or a combination of both. Set-by-set betting is also available, and even game by game if you choose live betting.

You may want to bet on your favorite player instead, so you can choose where you think they will be positioned, perhaps a quarterfinalist or semi-finalist? Or if you’d like to go for longer odds, you could try predicting all four semi-finalists instead.

Our recommended Florida sports betting sites have all the markets you could want when betting on Wimbledon and incredible odds too so take advantage of these awesome offers.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is the favorite having won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. If he does win again this year, he will match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s club which will give him extra confidence on this surface.

US hopeful Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals so he will be fighting to go even further this year.

Meanwhile Australian Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so could put up a strong challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch, as is Ons Jabeur who has come close to a major winning breakthrough in recent times too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

