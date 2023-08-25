Top 5 Florida Sports Betting Sites For College Football Same Game Parlays

College Football is back with us, and with it comes the chance to bet on same game parlays in Florida.

It’s easy to get involved and you can even do it with completely free bets thanks to the best Florida College Football betting sites – and we’ll show you exactly how it’s done.

There is very little that has the ability to grip the US like College Football. It is right up there among the nation’s favorite pastimes and it is not difficult to see why.

While the spectacle alone takes some beating, the vast options it brings when it comes to sports betting adds a whole new layer of excitement to the action.

However, while many may love and know the sport inside out and can place simple wagers such as moneylines, they may not really know how to bet on college football same game parlay in Florida in 2023.

Simply put, a same game parlay is betting on multiple outcomes from one College Football game. They essentially work the same as placing individual bets but combine into correlated wagers to multiply your odds and, therefore, your winnings.

For example, you may think Notre Dame will beat Navy in the Aer Lingus Classic during Week Zero of College Football. You may also think they will do it with a +7 spread and there will be over 49.5 total points scored in the game.

You could wager those individually. However, most would choose to combine them into one parlay bet because, should it win, the winnings would be far greater. There is, naturally, a catch. To win a College Football same game parlay, all of the encompassed bets need to land. If, in the above example, Notre Dame won with a +7 spread and there were fewer than 49.5 total points scored, the bet would be a loser.

Same game parlays are not the only betting option in College Football, of course. You could stick to the simple moneyline, over/under, or delve into the player prop bets which attempts to predict the achievements of individual players. You could also have a stab at the futures markets and back a team to win their conference, reach the playoffs or even go all the way and claim the College Football Championship.

Same game parlays are a very popular choice though because they maximise your potential winnings. The bets are very easy to place at the best Florida College Football betting sites, all of which are listed at the top of this article, where you will also find niche markets you won’t see elsewhere.

College Football Same Game Parlay Odds

College Football same game parlay odds are easy to find at the best Florida College Football betting sites. All you need to do is select your picks and they will be combined into a parlay for you. You will then see the odds, and you’ll likely be very surprised when you compare them to what your winnings would have been had you bet on them individually instead.

The most popular parlay legs would be moneyline, over/under, spread and which teams win each half, but as long as you are betting on correlating markets then you can build your own very easily.

