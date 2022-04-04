Top 5 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for Premier League

Crystal Palace will be hoping to continue their recent unbeaten run in the Premier League with a win over London joints arsenal win the two sides meet on Monday. Meanwhile, the Gunners will be hoping to close in on the Champions League qualification spots with a win at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal free bets and betting offers
Here are the top five Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FREE BETS available to claim today for new customers. Click the links below to sign up and scroll down for an explanation of each offer.
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Offer
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet is exclusive to SportsLens
- Bet £10 on any Crystal Palace vs Arsenal market to claim
- Minimum odds of a qualifying bet is 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Mr Rex – £10 Free When Betting at Odds of Bigger Than 4/5 on Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Key Terms
- £15 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Crystal Palace vs Arsenal market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 4/5 (1.8)
- Free Bet credited as soon as qualifying bet placed
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Crystal Palace or Arsenal
Key Terms
- £30 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any Crystal Palace vs Arsenal market to claim
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any Premier League game qualifies
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
QuinnBet – £25 Free Bet & 25 Free Spins for New Customers
Key Terms
- £25 Money Back on Losses after 24 Hours
- Refund applies to all sports bets
- 50% of losses credited up to £25
- £5 Free Bet if you win after 24 Hours
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
FansBet – Bet £10 on a Football Treble & Get £10 Free + 10 Free Spins
Key Terms
- £10 Free Bet for new customers
- Bet £10 on any football treble to qualify
- Minimum odds of each leg 1.3 (3/10)
- 10 Free Spins credited on registration
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
How to use your Crystal Palace vs Arsenal free bets
Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.
So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.
You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal betting tips and prediction
Both teams are unbeaten in five of their last six Premier League matches and this could be a close contest. Four of the last six meetings between these two sides have ended in draws and Arsenal will have to be at their best in order to grind out all three points here.
The Gunners have been in very impressive form in recent weeks and they have picked up five wins from their last six Premier League matches.
Furthermore, the North London giants are undefeated in 17 of the last 19 matches against Crystal Palace and they will be full of confidence heading into this game.
The last time these two sites met in the Premier League, the match ended in a 2-2 draw and Palace will be hoping to get something out of Monday’s contest as well.
However, the Gunners are in better form right now and they have the better team as well. The away side should be able to grind out a win here.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal betting tips: Arsenal win @ 10/11 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins