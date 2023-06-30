Tennis

Top 5 Connecticut Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

Lee Astley
Wimbledon

Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended Connecticut sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Top 5 Connecticut Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

  1. BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and tennis specialists
  3. Bovada – Outstanding crypto option for your Wimbledon betting
  4. Everygame – Fantastic all-round sportsbook for tennis fans
  5. MyBookie – User-friendly and elite Wimbledon betting market coverage

How To Bet On Wimbledon In Connecticut

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Wimbledon 2023 wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Connecticut Sports Betting Update

Sports betting has already been legalized in Connecticut, and that means keen gamblers have plenty of options. It’s sometimes tough to know where to find the best value when you bet on Wimbledon in Connecticut.

Traditional sportsbooks can sometimes feel like the best choice, mainly because they are familiar. However, the reality is that our list of top Connecticut sports betting sites can and do offer benefits that the traditional ones simply cannot match.

The real value can be found with our recommended Connecticut sportsbooks, especially if you are serious about your sport.

These sites can offer a number of benefits you won’t find elsewhere, right from the sign-up process all the way through to making a Wimbledon bet in Connecticut and, hopefully, collecting your winnings.

For a start, registration is incredibly quick and easy and there are no KYC checks at all. Anyone 18-years-old and above can sign up, often in just seconds.

Once signed up you can expect to receive unrivalled welcome bonuses and regular ongoing promotions, and since our Connecticut sports betting sites are genuine sports specialists, you can be sure you’re getting the biggest market coverage and best odds as well.

If you’re looking to bet on Wimbledon in Connecticut, then you will not find better value than the sites on our chosen list.

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in Connecticut with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Wimbledon is, arguably, the most recognised sporting event in the world. The lush green grass, the white tennis kit and the history and prestige of some of the finest tennis moments in history.

The third Grand Slam of the year, Wimbledon sits directly between the red dust of Roland Garros and the spectacle of the US Open and once again promises to have the best players in the world competing.

Tennis is one of the most popular events to bet on in general. The format of non-stop tournaments throughout the year, the men’s ATP and the women’s WTA Tours, the Grand Slams, not to mention singles, doubles, mixed doubles options, there really is unlimited betting potential all year round.

And when Wimbledon comes around, that means lots of interest and lots of markets to get involved with when you’re betting in Connecticut.

The outright winner is a good market to bet on, especially before the tournament has begun as you can often get good odds on the outsiders.

You can also bet per match on your winner. It’s always a good idea to look at current form of players and previous grass performances as some players are excellent clay or hard-court players but can get foiled easily on a grass surface. This can mean there’s always some potential upsets in the early rounds.

For those who enjoy more detail, you can look at set-betting, for example, Carlos Alcaraz to win 3-0, or even how many aces or double faults will be served over the tournament.

One of the main tennis markets is live betting, with the men’s event’s over five sets, momentum can swing a lot during matches, so it allows for lots of potential in-play markets to enjoy.

Our recommended sports betting sites have all the markets you could want when betting on Wimbledon in Connecticut, so make sure you don’t miss out on their excellent odds and offers.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic has won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. Should he win just one more, he will equal Roger Federer’s record at the All-England Club.

Obviously, he is the favorite, but no one would rule out hot shot Carlos Alcaraz, either, who is the reigning US Open Champion and the strongest competitor to rival the top three in generations.

Daniil Medvedev will return to the tournament this year, but his prowess on grass is still an unknown factor. US favorite Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals and you can never rule out the mystique that is Nick Kyrgios after his first Wimbledon final last year.

The women’s draw is much harder to predict. Iga Swiatek has dominated the WTA for more than a year now, but Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so she will offer a challenge.

Keep your eye on defending champion Elena Rybakina too, and it feels like Ons Jabeur is a major winner in waiting as well.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

  • Novak Djokovic -145
  • Carlos Alcaraz +400
  • Daniil Medvedev +800
  • Jannik Sinner +1200
  • Taylor Fritz +2000
  • Alexander Zverev +2500
  • Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
Lee Astley
