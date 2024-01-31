Top 5 Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bets For Super Bowl

Ahead of the hotly anticipated Super Bowl clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, we’re taking a look at the five best player prop bets on offer.

How To Bet On NFL With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL bets

Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bets

Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer (+162)

Christian McCaffrey over 90.5 rushing yards (-110)

Isiah Pacheco over 16.5 rushing attempts (-125)

Travis Kelce longest reception over 20.5 yards (-115)

Charvarius Ward over 0.5 defensive interceptions (+650)

Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bet 1: Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer (+162)

Aiyuk was the key man for the San Francisco 49ers down the stretch and helped to mount an impressive comeback against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship, catching three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Through the regular season, Aiyuk tied Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey with seven in total but after Sunday’s win he stands in the outright lead with eight including the postseason.

+162 with the best NFL sportsbooks looks to have some promising value in it for the 25-year-old to score an anytime touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bet 2: Christian McCaffrey over 90.5 rushing yards (-110)

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is without a doubt the best in his position across the league and he’ll be eager to show the world just how special he is on the biggest stage in Las Vegas.

‘CMC’ has averaged 94 rushing yards per game in the postseason alongside four rushing touchdowns. No matter what defenses throw at him, he’s too good to prepare for.

The over has hit in seven of his last ten games at a line of 90.5 and it’d be naive not to chance it again.

Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bet 3: Isiah Pacheco over 16.5 rushing attempts (-125)

I was split between taking the over on Pacheco’s rushing attempts or yards, but ultimately attempts looks the better selection in the circumstances. The youngster averaged 15 rushing attempts per game in the regular season, which has been boosted to 16.7 in the postseason.

San Francisco have one of the best run defenses in the league, so for that reason yards didn’t appeal. Pacheco has been stacking up the carries in the playoffs, tallying 24 vs Miami, 15 vs Buffalo and 24 vs Baltimore.

The over has hit in three of his last five games at a line of 16.5 and this looks another strong selection.

Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bet 4: Travis Kelce longest reception over 20.5 yards (-115)

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are one of the best postseason duos of all-time and no matter what the occasion, you can guarantee they’ll connect for at least a few big plays each game.

Andy Reid may look to target where San Francisco are weakest through the air and install Kelce to do the damage as we’ve seen countless times before. Kelce’s biggest gain in the Wild Card round was 22 yards, he upped that to 29 in the Divisional before posting 21 in the AFC Championship.

He’s covered the over on this prop in each playoff game so far and it looks worth attacking again.

Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bet 5: Charvarius Ward over 0.5 defensive interceptions (+650)

Mahomes being picked off in the Super Bowl despite the bulletproof form he’s shown in the playoffs this year isn’t as unlikely as you’d think. It’s a game which requires a high level of risk taking and good fortune to beat a formidable opposition.

In three Super Bowls, Mahomes has thrown four interceptions. He kept it clean in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles last year, but was picked off twice in his prior two appearances in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

San Francisco lead the NFL in opponent interceptions thrown per game (1.3) and their main man is Charvarius Ward at cornerback – who leads the team with five interceptions this season.