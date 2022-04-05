Top 5 Chelsea vs Real Madrid Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for Champions League

Chelsea face a very tricky tie when they take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been in fine form in Europe this season. However, Real Madrid have been very professional throughout the competition which makes for a very tricky tie for both sides in London.

If you’re thinking about a bet on the game between Chelsea and Madrid, make sure you check out this page first, as we’ll be letting you know our Bet Builder prediction.

Chelsea v Madrid Bet Builder Free Bet

If you agree with what we have to say and take a punt on our Bet Builder below, you’ll pick up odds of 1/8. Granted, they’re not the highest odds we’ve seen, but a successful £20 wager will still see you picking up a total prize of £183.

Anyone planning on placing this bet should head to William Hill. Just stake £20 and then sit back and see if your bet is a winner. If it isn’t, you’ll receive back £20 in real cash, giving you another chance to bet and win!

Chelsea v Real Madrid Bet Builder Tips

The first part of our Bet Builder is also the safest. Chelsea struggled against Brentford on Saturday. If they show a similar lack of will up front, goals will be hard to come by. Same goes for Madrid who have been rather lethargic away from home in Europe this season. So, the first part of our Bet Builder isn’t a Merseyside win, but instead a draw, which has odds of 12/5.

Benzema to score @ 11/5 with William Hill

Like fine wine, the Frenchman continues to get better with age. He has already scored a lot of goals this season, eight in the Champions League. So putting your money on the veteran striker to score against the Blues sounds like a very fair bet. An individual bet on Benz to score can get you odds of 11/5 at William Hill.

Chelsea to win 2-1 @ 33/5 with William Hill

Finally, we’re going to go with the Blues registering a 2-1 win over Madrid whose manager Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics away from home have been questionable. You’ll get individual odds of 33/5 at William Hill for the Blues to win 2-1, which we think is a decent price.

Chelsea v Real Madrid Bet Builder Tip @ 16/1 with William Hill

Combine all these bets and you’ll receive odds of 16/1. It’s certainly one of the most ambitious bet we’ve ever seen, but it is a sensible one, with a decent chance of being a winner. However, everything relies on how bad the home side want to take the advantage into Madrid.