Top 5 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for FA Cup

Chelsea and Crystal Palace face each other in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday evening and the Blues will look to book their place in the finals with a win at Wembley.
Best Football Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet UK – Bet £10 and get £30 in Free Bets to use on Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Despite being a fairly new bookmaker, the Bet UK Chelsea vs Crystal Palace betting offer is one of the best on the market.
New players can grab a free £30 bet with Bet UK, by just placing a £10 bet on their excellent sportsbook, including Chelsea vs Crystal Palace.
How To Claim Your Bet UK Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offer:
- Click here and sign up to Bet UK.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet UK default news
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
888Sport Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Offer – Bet £10 and get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
888Sport are offering punters a mouth-watering offer on the FA Cup semi-final clash between Chelsea vs Crystal Palace.
Simply sign up and stake a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets and a £10 Casino Bonus after bet settlement has occurred.
How To Claim Your 888Sport Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offer:
- Click here and sign up to 888Sport.
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 Free Bet
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
- Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Offer
The team at BetStorm are offing new customers an exclusive offer on Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final.
If you stake a £10 bet on their vast sportsbook at odds of 1/2 or greater, you will receive £30 in free bets to use how you wish once the qualifying bet is settled!
Key Terms
- Click here to sign up to BetStorm
- Bet £10 on any Chelsea vs Crystal Palace market to claim £30 in Free Bets
- The minimum odds of a qualifying bet is 1.5 (1/2)
- Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Perhaps one of the lesser-known bookmakers to some punters, but Tebwin are offering a fantastic Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offer to new customers.
If you stake a qualifying £10 bet on any Chelsea vs Crystal Palace markets, you will then be gifted your £30 in free bets from Tebwin once your original bet is settled. It couldn’t be easier!
Key Terms
- Sign up to Tebwin here by clicking this link
- Bet £10 on any Chelsea vs Crystal Palace market to claim your £30 Free bets
- Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)
- Any market on any FA Cup game qualifies
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet
Bet365 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Offer – Bet £10 and get £50 in Free Bets
One of the leading bookmakers across all sports markets, bet365 are offering an exclusive betting offer to new customers on Sunday’s clash at Wembley between Chelsea vs Crystal Palace.
You will be credited with your £50 free bets after your original £10 bet has settled, which you can use across bet365’s various markets whether that be football, boxing, horse racing or whatever you like!
How To Claim Your bet365 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offer:
- Click here and sign up to bet365
- Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
- Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
How to use your Chelsea vs Crystal Palace free bets
Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.
So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the FA Cup clash between Chelsea vs Crystal Palace.
You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace betting tips and prediction
Chelsea will be full of confidence heading into this contest after their recent showings against Real Madrid and Southampton. The Blues have scored nine goals in their last two outings and they will be looking to punish Palace here.
The Eagles are in impressive form as well and they have what it takes to grind out a good result here. However, they will be without their best midfielder in Conor Gallagher and that could be a massive blow in a game of this magnitude.
Chelsea have managed nine wins in their last nine meetings against Palace and they have failed to win just three of their last 16 FA Cup games. The Blues are the overwhelming favourites here and this should be a routine win for them.
20 goals have been scored in the last six meetings between the two teams and a high scoring game seems likely.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace betting tips: Over 3.5 goals @ 9/4 with Bet Storm
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins