Top 5 Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for Premier League

Chelsea and Arsenal face off in a London derby on Wednesday night and the Gunners will be desperate to boost their Champions League qualification hopes with a win over their bitter rivals.

Bet UK – Bet £10 and get £30 in Free Bets to use on Chelsea vs Arsenal

Despite being a fairly new bookmaker, the Bet UK Chelsea vs Arsenal betting offer is one of the best on the market.

New players can grab a free £30 bet with Bet UK, by just placing a £10 bet on their excellent sportsbook, including Chelsea vs Arsenal.

How To Claim Your Bet UK Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Offer:



Click here and sign up to Bet UK .

. Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet

Bet UK default news Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

888Sport Chelsea vs Arsenal Offer – Bet £10 and get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

888Sport are offering punters a mouth-watering offer on the Premier League clash between Chelsea vs Arsenal.

Simply sign up and stake a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets and a £10 Casino Bonus after bet settlement has occurred.

How To Claim Your 888Sport Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Betting Offer:



Click here and sign up to 888Sport .

. Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 Free Bet

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet

Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

BetStorm – £30 Exclusive Chelsea vs Arsenal Offer

The team at BetStorm are offing new customers an exclusive offer on Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

If you stake a £10 bet on their vast sportsbook at odds of 1/2 or greater, you will receive £30 in free bets to use how you wish once the qualifying bet is settled!

Key Terms

Click here to sign up to BetStorm

Bet £10 on any Chelsea vs Arsenal market to claim £30 in Free Bets

The minimum odds of a qualifying bet is 1.5 (1/2)

Free Bet Only Needs to be Staked 1x And Winnings in Cash

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Tebwin – £30 Free When Betting on Odds of 1/2 or Better on Chelsea vs Arsenal

Perhaps one of the lesser-known bookmakers to some punters, but Tebwin are offering a fantastic Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Offer to new customers.

If you stake a qualifying £10 bet on any Chelsea vs Arsenal markets, you will then be gifted your £30 in free bets from Tebwin once your original bet is settled. It couldn’t be easier!

Key Terms

Sign up to Tebwin here by clicking this link

Bet £10 on any Chelsea vs Arsenal market to claim your £30 Free bets

Minimum odds of qualifying bet 1/2 (1.5)

Any market on any FA Cup game qualifies

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Bet365 Chelsea vs Arsenal Offer – Bet £10 and get £50 in Free Bets

One of the leading bookmakers across all sports markets, bet365 are offering an exclusive betting offer to new customers on Wednesday’s clash at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea vs Arsenal.

You will be credited with your £50 free bets after your original £10 bet has settled, which you can use across bet365’s various markets whether that be football, boxing, horse racing or whatever you like!

How To Claim Your bet365 Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Offer:



Click here and sign up to bet365

Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to use your Chelsea vs Arsenal free bets

Claiming and using your BetStorm free bets is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £30 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Premier League clash between Chelsea vs Arsenal.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at BetStorm. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

Chelsea vs Arsenal betting tips and prediction

Chelsea are currently third in the league table and they will look to consolidate their place in the top three with a win at home this week.

The Blues have won five of their last six Premier League matches and they will be the favourites heading into this contest. Chelsea have performed at a high level in their last three outings against Palace, Real Madrid and Southampton.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are fifth in the league table and they have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. They will need to produce a spectacular performance in order to get the three points at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to finish in the top four and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a derby win during the midweek.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace betting tips: Chelsea to win @ 77/100 with Bet Storm