Get the strawberries ready and prepare the cream. It’s nearly Wimbledon time again and you can enjoy it all the more when you use our recommended California sports betting sites.

We have collated the best places to do your Wimbledon betting, and each will welcome you with free bets as well, often to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Top 5 California Sports Betting Sites For Wimbledon Betting

BetOnline – Ace of a welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets BetNow – Great all-budget sportsbook and tennis specialists Bovada – Outstanding crypto option for your Wimbledon betting Everygame – Fantastic all-round sportsbook for tennis fans MyBookie – User-friendly and elite Wimbledon betting market coverage

How To Bet On Wimbledon In California

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Wimbledon 2023 wagers

Latest California Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is not yet legalized in California, you can still place bets on Wimbledon at our recommended sportsbooks.

And not only can you bet, but you can also take advantage of some incredible offers and odds that aren’t available at the traditional bookies anyway.

Where else can you access hundreds of dollars in free bets? Certainly, the normal bookies can’t better or even match the offers on these sites.

Other advantages include quick and easy registration without KYC checks. You can sign up in seconds and start betting on Wimbledon straight away.

These California sports betting sites also have fewer restrictions so if you’re 18 years or over you can join. You can also access more betting markets, many of which are exclusive and carry more competitive odds for most sporting events including tennis.

Where these California sports betting sites really excel is in ongoing promotions so, once you’re signed up, you will be able to take advantage of regular rewards such as matched bonuses and even casino offers too.

If you want to bet on Wimbledon in California, then these sports betting sites offer everything you need so what are you waiting for?

Wimbledon 2023 Gambling Options in California with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Wimbledon is the most prestigious annual event on the tennis calendar. The lush green grass and all-white dress code make it one of the most iconic and highly anticipated sporting events of the year.

Some of the finest tennis moments in history have come at Wimbledon and it has seen all the biggest names in the sport competing for its coveted silverware.

Starting on July 3, the All-England Club will host the best men’s and women’s players in the world and it promises to be as exciting and hotly contested as ever.

Tennis is one of the most popular sports to bet on in general and it goes without saying that Wimbledon is up there as the biggest event to bet on.

If you want to bet on Wimbledon in California, then you can take your pick of the vast markets available at our chosen sports betting sites.

The outright winner can be an exciting market to bet on, choosing pre-tournament who you think will do well and then following their progress throughout.

It pays to do a little research beforehand to see which players are in form and which have previous good results on grass. With grass being the least played surface in tennis, it can trip a few players up, so previous grass performances are key.

You can also bet match-by-match choosing your winner, the score, how many aces will be served for example. Set-by-set betting is also available, and even game by game if you choose live betting.

If you prefer to bet on your favorite player, then you can place a wager on where you think they will be positioned, perhaps a quarterfinalist or semi-finalist? Or if you’d like to go for longer odds, you could try predicting all four semi-finalists instead.

Our recommended California sports betting sites have all the markets you could want when betting on Wimbledon, so don’t miss out on these fabulous free bet offers.

Wimbledon Odds

Novak Djokovic is the favorite having won the last four men’s singles titles at Wimbledon and seven in total. If he does win again this year he will match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

However, world number one Carlos Alcaraz should put up a good challenge, especially after winning his first grass title at the Queen’s Club which will give him extra confidence on this surface.

US hopeful Taylor Fritz put in a fabulous performance in last year’s tournament, reaching the quarterfinals so he will be fighting to go even further this year.

Meanwhile Australian Nick Kyrgios can never be ruled out after reaching his first Wimbledon final last year.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek is the dominant force on the WTA Tour, however Aryna Sabalenka appears to have a much stronger game on grass so could put up a strong challenge.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is one to watch, as is Ons Jabeur who has come close to a major winning breakthrough in recent times too.

Here are how the men’s singles odds are looking according to BetOnline:

Novak Djokovic -145

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Daniil Medvedev +800

Jannik Sinner +1200

Taylor Fritz +2000

Alexander Zverev +2500

Nick Kyrgios +2500

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

