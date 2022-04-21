Top 5 Burnley vs Southampton Betting Offers: New Football Free Bets for Premier League

Burnley will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday evening.
Burnley vs Southampton betting tips and prediction
Burnley are currently 18th in the league table and they are four points adrift of 17th placed Everton. The Clarets are under enormous pressure right now and they simply cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to play Premier League football next season.
They are up against a struggling Southampton side this week and they will have to make the most of that opportunity and grind out all three points.
Both teams have lost four of their last six league matches and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top there.
The Saints are 13th in the table and they have very little to play for this season. That said, the away side will look to bounce back and salvage some pride with a strong performance here.
It wouldn’t be surprising if the two teams ended up cancelling each other out in the end. The last meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw back in October.
Burnley vs Southampton betting tips: Draw @ 23/10 with Bet Storm
